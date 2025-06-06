Teen missing after boat found circling on lake north of Atlanta

June 6 (UPI) -- Authorities are searching for a 17-year-old after his small unmanned boat was found in a lake north of Atlanta.

On Friday, the Georgia Department of Natural Resources confirmed they are looking for Jackson Cole Croft of Woodstock, one day after the empty boat was found circling near the Little River area of Allatoona Lake on Thursday night. The lake is 37 miles north of Atlanta.

At 5:20 p.m., crews from Cherokee County Fire and Emergency Services responded after receiving a call about a boat spinning in place without a visible operator. Responders stopped and secured the boat.

DNR game wardens and Cherokee County divers used sonar technology to look for the boater.

On Friday morning, search efforts resumed with several agencies. They used a remotely operated vehicle with a camera.

"It's a very tragic situation and it's one that none of these officers enjoy," DNR spokesperson Mark McKinnon said at a news conference. "It's a difficult spot. ... Our goal is to bring this family some closure. Our ultimate goal at this moment in time is to locate this young man and to help this family have some closure."

He said the search is challenging because of Lake Allatoona's varied depth and underwater terrain, including submerged trees.

"So in order to search that area, you have to do a grid to cover all sides of those objects. Very tedious and very methodical," McKinnon told reporters.

McKinnon said they believe the teen was alone on the small boat. Officials haven't said whether Croft was wearing a life jacket.

Family members, who said they didn't know about the teen's plans, were at the scene during the search.