Diddy trial: Ex-girlfriend 'Jane' testifies about forced sex sessions

June 6 (UPI) -- In graphic, tearful testimony depicting her time with Sean "Diddy" Combs, a former girlfriend known as "Jane" Friday described being coerced into sex with escorts against her will.

Jane said during Combs' "freak offs" he dictated what he wanted her to do, which included sex sessions that ended with the escorts "finishing on me."

She testified she and Combs would have sex immediately afterward and he wouldn't let her clean the ejaculation off her body.

She also said Combs would not allow condoms to be worn by the men she said she was forced to have sex with.

Asked why she felt like she needed Combs' permission for condoms to be worn when men were having sex with her, Jane cried and said, "I don't know. I'm still trying to process that."

Combs faces five criminal counts including racketeering conspiracy, sex trafficking by force, fraud or coercion and transportation to engage in prostitution.

He denied the charges.

"Jane" testified that the sex parties Combs controlled were called "hotel nights" or "debauchery."

She said she depended on money from Combs for a $10,000 a month rental home and alleged he would often threaten to cut off the money in order to control her.

She cried during parts of her testimony and said she didn't want to be involved with the Combs "freak offs."

"I hated it," Jane said. "If I am going to be doing this, I should choose who's going to be on my body."

She testified that the longest one of the forced sex marathons lasted more than three days over New Year's Eve 2022.

She said she stayed awake using ecstasy, caffeine, water and protein shakes.

Jane told jurors from the witness stand she felt "obligated" to participate, but eventually told Combs she wouldn't do it anymore.

She said she sent Combs a text that said, "It's dark, sleazy and makes me feel disgusted with myself. It's the only reason you have me around and why you pay for my house. I don't want to feel obligated to perform and fear losing you."

"Jane" and Combs began a relationship in 2021.