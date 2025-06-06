Trending
U.S. News
June 6, 2025 / 11:47 AM

Diddy trial: Ex-girlfriend 'Jane' testifies about forced sex sessions

By Doug Cunningham
Share with X
In graphic, tearful testimony depicting her time with Sean "Diddy" Combs, a former girlfriend known as "Jane" Friday described being coerced into sex with escorts against her will. Combs faces five felonies inclouding racketeering conspiracy, sex trafficking and transportation to engage in prostitution. He denies the charges. File Photo by Jason Szenes/UPI
1 of 4 | In graphic, tearful testimony depicting her time with Sean "Diddy" Combs, a former girlfriend known as "Jane" Friday described being coerced into sex with escorts against her will. Combs faces five felonies inclouding racketeering conspiracy, sex trafficking and transportation to engage in prostitution. He denies the charges. File Photo by Jason Szenes/UPI | License Photo

June 6 (UPI) -- In graphic, tearful testimony depicting her time with Sean "Diddy" Combs, a former girlfriend known as "Jane" Friday described being coerced into sex with escorts against her will.

Jane said during Combs' "freak offs" he dictated what he wanted her to do, which included sex sessions that ended with the escorts "finishing on me."

She testified she and Combs would have sex immediately afterward and he wouldn't let her clean the ejaculation off her body.

She also said Combs would not allow condoms to be worn by the men she said she was forced to have sex with.

Related

Asked why she felt like she needed Combs' permission for condoms to be worn when men were having sex with her, Jane cried and said, "I don't know. I'm still trying to process that."

Combs faces five criminal counts including racketeering conspiracy, sex trafficking by force, fraud or coercion and transportation to engage in prostitution.

He denied the charges.

"Jane" testified that the sex parties Combs controlled were called "hotel nights" or "debauchery."

She said she depended on money from Combs for a $10,000 a month rental home and alleged he would often threaten to cut off the money in order to control her.

She cried during parts of her testimony and said she didn't want to be involved with the Combs "freak offs."

"I hated it," Jane said. "If I am going to be doing this, I should choose who's going to be on my body."

She testified that the longest one of the forced sex marathons lasted more than three days over New Year's Eve 2022.

She said she stayed awake using ecstasy, caffeine, water and protein shakes.

Jane told jurors from the witness stand she felt "obligated" to participate, but eventually told Combs she wouldn't do it anymore.

She said she sent Combs a text that said, "It's dark, sleazy and makes me feel disgusted with myself. It's the only reason you have me around and why you pay for my house. I don't want to feel obligated to perform and fear losing you."

"Jane" and Combs began a relationship in 2021.

Latest Headlines

Colorado anti-Semitic attack suspect due in federal court
U.S. News // 2 minutes ago
Colorado anti-Semitic attack suspect due in federal court
June 6 (UPI) -- Mohamed Soliman is scheduled to appear in federal court in Colorado Friday, facing a hate crime charge for allegedly carrying out an anti-Semitic attack in Boulder, Colo.
Trump not looking to speak with Musk following social media spat
U.S. News // 5 minutes ago
Trump not looking to speak with Musk following social media spat
June 6 (UPI) -- President Donald Trump said Friday he has no plans to speak with former advisor Elon Musk anytime soon.
Federal judge blocks Trump administration Harvard student ban
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
Federal judge blocks Trump administration Harvard student ban
June 6 (UPI) -- A ban on foreign nationals coming to study, teach, or do research at Harvard University ordered by President Trump was temporarily paused by a federal judge in Boston after the school filed an amended motion.
U.S. economy created 139,000 May jobs, higher than expected
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
U.S. economy created 139,000 May jobs, higher than expected
June 6 (UPI) -- The latest U.S. jobs report Friday showed 139,000 jobs created in May. It was a bit higher than economists expected amid a labor market cool-off as layoffs increase, hiring slows and tariffs bite into the economy.
State Department sanctions four ICC judges for U.S., Israel probes
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
State Department sanctions four ICC judges for U.S., Israel probes
June 6 (UPI) -- The United States on Thursday sanctioned four International Criminal Court Judges, citing investigations into U.S. personnel in Afghanistan and Israeli leaders.
Trump threatens to cut Musk government contracts amid agenda bill spat
U.S. News // 17 hours ago
Trump threatens to cut Musk government contracts amid agenda bill spat
June 5 (UPI) -- President Donald Trump on Thursday threatened to cut Elon Musk's government contracts through Tesla.
FBI thwarts 'mass shooting' scheme at Washington state mall
U.S. News // 11 hours ago
FBI thwarts 'mass shooting' scheme at Washington state mall
June 6 (UPI) -- The FBI derailed a plot by a teenager who had planned to detonate a bomb at a Washington state shopping mall and shoot people as they fled a movie theater in the building, law enforcement authorities announced Thursday.
U.S. seizes $7.44M in North Korean crypto scam
U.S. News // 14 hours ago
U.S. seizes $7.44M in North Korean crypto scam
June 5 (UPI) -- The Justice Department has seized more than $7.74 million dollars related to an illegal employment and cryptocurrency scheme operated by North Korea, officials announced Thursday.
Republican turned Democrat David Jolly enters Florida governor's race
U.S. News // 15 hours ago
Republican turned Democrat David Jolly enters Florida governor's race
June 5 (UPI) -- Former Republican-turned Democrat Rep. David Jolly, D-Florida, has announced his intentions to enter the 2026 race for governor in a state largely dominated by GOP politics.
Hazy sky to persist as Canadian wildfire smoke and Saharan dust invade U.S.
U.S. News // 16 hours ago
Hazy sky to persist as Canadian wildfire smoke and Saharan dust invade U.S.
Rounds of smoke from hundreds of Canadian wildfires, as well as dust blowing off Sub-Saharan Africa, will continue to envelop portions of the United States into the summer, say AccuWeather meteorologists.

Trending Stories

Gustavo Petro seeks to impose referendum by decree in Colombia
Gustavo Petro seeks to impose referendum by decree in Colombia
Florida sheriff arrested in what's called 'massive illegal gambling operation'
Florida sheriff arrested in what's called 'massive illegal gambling operation'
DHS expedites 36 miles of border wall, waiving environmental laws
DHS expedites 36 miles of border wall, waiving environmental laws
Japanese imperial family pays respects to victims of WWII ship sunk by U.S. sub
Japanese imperial family pays respects to victims of WWII ship sunk by U.S. sub
Germany's Friedrich Merz meets with Donald Trump in Oval Office
Germany's Friedrich Merz meets with Donald Trump in Oval Office

Follow Us