U.S. News
June 6, 2025 / 7:47 PM

BowFlex adjustable dumbbells recalled after injury reports

By Allen Cone
The BowFlex model 552 52.5-pound adjustable dumbbell (pictured) has been recalled along with the model 1090 90-pound adjustable one. Photo provided by Consumer Product Safety Commission
The BowFlex model 552 52.5-pound adjustable dumbbell (pictured) has been recalled along with the model 1090 90-pound adjustable one. Photo provided by Consumer Product Safety Commission

June 6 (UPI) -- Johnson Health Tech Trading is recalling nearly four million units of Bowflex adjustable dumbbells because their weight plates can dislodge and injure users, the Consumer Product Safety Commission said.

In a notice Thursday, CPSC urged owners to stop using them immediately and to seek out a refund.

The recalled dumbells have been on the market since at least 2004, according to Consumer Reports.

BowFlex changed its corporate name in 2023 from Nautilus Inc. In March 24, BowFlex filed for bankruptcy protection and the brand was acquired by Johnson Health Tech Retail.

Johnson Health Tech Trading said it has received 12 reports of the plates dislodging during use with no injuries for units sold. Nautilus said it received 337 reports of the plates dislodging during use for units sold, including 111 resulting in injuries such as concussions, abrasions, broken toes or contusions.

In 2012, Nautilus issued a recall for its 1090 model of adjustable dumbbells because the weight selector dial could fail when the dumbbells were lifted from their cradles. That recall occurred after 16 reports of problems resulted in three injuries.

The product allows users to lift dumbbells of different weights, without owning a full set of individually weighted dumbbells.

The 3,844,200 units, which come in single units and pairs, involve model 522 from 5 to 52.5 pounds, and model 1090, from 10 to 90 pounds.

Of those products, 3.7 million were under the Nautilus name.

Johnson Health Tech Trading has a form for owners to fill out.

The company said it will refund its customers for the dumbbells' purchase price in the form of a voucher or for replacement units.

Consumers who purchased the dumbbells from BowFlex may request a refund in the form of a prorated voucher. They are also eligible to receive a one-year digital fitness membership through Johnson Health Tech Trading.

Gabe Knight, a senior policy analyst on CR's safety policy team, said: "Consumers should be able to receive their money back in full, no strings attached."

CR tested one of these products in 2021. The 552 model earned a recommendation, and our evaluators didn't experience any safety issues during testing

Johnson Health Tech Trading told CR the design of the 552 and 1090 have been updated but aren't yet on the market.

"The selector disks on these new models are entirely metal for enhanced durability," the company told CR.

