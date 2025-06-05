Republican turned Democrat David Jolly enters Florida governor's race

June 5 (UPI) -- Former Republican-turned Democrat Rep. David Jolly, D-Florida, has announced his intentions to enter the 2026 race for governor in a state largely dominated by GOP politics.

Jolly acknowledged his political disadvantage running for office in a state where Republicans maintain a fundraising advantage and statistically outnumber registered Democrats, but said he would try to win the support of nonpartisan voters who have been turned off by the highly fractious political climate.

"I'm for lower corporate taxes because I think it leads to greater economic growth," Jolly said on his campaign website. "But I'm more for gun safety legislation because I think that reduces violence in our state."

Jolly, who has been an outspoken critic of President Donald Trump and a centrist Republican, said his disagreements with the president were at least partly responsible for his decision to change parties.

Jolly posted on social media that Florida is in a crisis not just of policy, not "right versus left, but right versus wrong."

Jolly has said he will focus on affordable housing, support a property tax cut, use the state's tourist and development tax to create housing for the workforce and offer communities more block grants for housing.

He has also proposed restructuring Florida's catastrophe insurance, replacing private insurance with state dollars in an effort to more effectively help residents who lose property during natural disasters. He said his plan could reduce homeowners insurance costs by as much as 60%.

Jolly flirted with a run for the U.S. Senate in 2016 but abandoned his efforts after Marco Rubio, now the U.S. Secretary of State who was eventually elected to the Senate from Florida, entered the race.

Jolly is the first Democrat to enter the 2026 gubernatorial race. He represented Pinellas County as a Republican in Congress from 2014-2017.