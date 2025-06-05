Trending
Denali climber's body found after he plunged 3,000 feet

By Doug Cunningham
Climber Alex Chiu's body was found Wednesday after he plunged 3,000 feet from Denali's Squirrel Point on the mountain's West Buttress route. File Photo by Gary Kemper/EPA=EFE
June 5 (UPI) -- Climber Alex Chiu's body was found Wednesday after he plunged 3,000 feet from Denali's Squirrel Point on the mountain's West Buttress route.

That point on the Alaska mountain is roughly 12,000 feet above sea level.

Chiu fell Monday en route to Peters Glacier amid snow and high winds and was not roped when he fell.

Others in his party saw him fall.

"After witnessing the fall, the reporting party lowered over the edge as far as possible but was unable to see or hear Chiu," the National Park Service said.

Snow and wind conditions delayed the discovery of Chiu's body.

"Due to high winds and snow, ground and air search was unable to access the accident site until the early morning hours of June 4.," the park service said in a statement.

"Clearing weather on the north side of the Alaska Range provided the opportunity for two mountaineering rangers to depart Talkeetna for an aerial helicopter search to locate and recover the body."

Chiu's body was taken to the state medical examiner.

In 2010, a French mountaineer who was also climbing without safety ropes fell to his death near the same location, but his body was never found.

The park service said 500 climbers are currently on Denali. At 20,000 feet high, it is the tallest mountain in North America.

The mountain's name means "the tall one" in the Native American Athbascan language.

The name was designated Mount McKinley in 1917, became Denali again in 2015 during the Obama administration. President Donald Trump wants the name Mount McKinley restored.

