Police charge man with providing fertility clinic bombing materials

June 4 (UPI) -- Federal officials have arrested a Washington man they said provided "significant quantities" of explosive materials to the man who attacked a California fertility clinic in a suicide bombing.

The U.S. Attorney's Office in the Central District of California charged Daniel Jongyon Park of Kent, Wash., with providing and attempting to provide material support to terrorists.

Officials arrested him Tuesday night shortly after he arrived on a flight to John F. Kennedy International Airport in New York City. Park had been deported from Poland where he traveled to in the days after the May 17 attack.

Police said Edward Bartkus of Twentynine Palms, Calif., attacked the American Reproductive Centers location in Palm Springs, Calif., using a vehicle-borne bomb. He was allegedly motivated by his anti-natalist views that people shouldn't be brought into the world without their consent.

The Justice Department said Park shared Bartkus' views and bought and shipped more than 200 pounds of ammonium nitrate to Bartkus' home. Park also joined Bartkus in Twentynine Palms, where the two allegedly conducted experiments on how to build explosives using the chemicals.

Attorney General Pam Bondi thanked the Polish government for assisting in returning Park to the United States to face charges.

"Bringing chaos and violence to a facility that exists to help women and mothers is a particularly cruel, disgusting crime that strikes at the very heart of our shared humanity," she said.