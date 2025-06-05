Trending
June 5, 2025 / 11:18 AM

Germany's Friedrich Merz to meet with Donald Trump in Oval Office

By Ian Stark
Friedrich Merz, the current German Chancellor, at the German parliament 'Bundestag' in Berlin, Germany in January 2025. File Photo: EPA-EFE/CLEMENS BILAN
June 5 (UPI) -- German Chancellor Friedrich Merz will be in Washington Thursday to meet with President Donald Trump in person for the first time.

Merz said that he was looking forward to his first face-to-face meeting with Trump after the two have previously spoken over the phone

"Our alliance with America was, is, and remains of paramount importance for the security, freedom, and prosperity of Europe. The United States is an indispensable friend and partner of Germany," Merz posted to X Wednesday.

The topics of discussion are expected to range from tariffs and trade to Russia's war on Ukraine and the state of the Middle East.

Trump and Merz reportedly speak with each other on a first-name basis, however, in a speech given Tuesday, German Foreign Minister Johann Wadephul described the current tone of German-U.S. relations as being "as rough as it has not been in a long time."

Trump has also levied tariffs on all member nations of the European Union, Germany included, that will impose a 50% duty on all European goods starting July 9, a deadline that was extended from June 1 to allow more time for trade negotiations. The Trump administration has also upped tariffs on all aluminum and steel imports from 25% to 50%, with only Britain excluded.

Germany announced last week it will provide a nearly $5.7 billion military aid package to Ukraine that will finance long-range weapons to be produced by Ukraine, which Merz announced can be deployed by the Ukrainian military for use inside the borders of Russia. Trump, however, had ordered a pause on military aid to Ukraine in March shortly after his combative February meeting with Zelensky.

It is unclear if Trump has any issue with Germany's aid for or relationship with Ukraine.

