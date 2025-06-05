Florida sheriff arrested in what's called 'massive illegal gambling operation'

June 5 (UPI) -- Osceola County Florida Sheriff Marcos R. Lopez on Thursday faced felony charges for allegedly operating a massive gambling operation while illegally using his office to shield it.

Law-enforcement officials said the gambling operation yielded more than $21.6 million in illegal proceeds.

According to Florida Attorney General James Uthmeier's office, "Sheriff Lopez played a multifaceted role in expanding and protecting this illegal enterprise, using his office to shield the enterprise from law enforcement."

Gov. Ron DeSantis issued an executive order suspending Sheriff Lopez, replacing him with appointed Sheriff Christopher Blackmon.

The order also safeguards computers, documents and other files from being removed from the Osceola County Sheriff's Office by Lopez or any of his staff.

Uthmeier added in a statement, "This is a solemn day for Florida and our law enforcement community ... Public servants should never exploit the public's trust for personal gain. Our Statewide Prosecutors will hold Sheriff Lopez, his associates, and all lawbreakers accountable."

Lopez is charged with racketeering and conspiracy to commit racketeering.

Osceola County Manager Don Fisher said in a statement that the sheriff is a separate constitutional officer and the county had no role in the investigation.

"However, the County and our Commission stand ready at the helm to support Interim Sheriff Christopher Blackmon and the courageous men and women of the Osceola Sheriff's Department however we can during this period, as appropriate," Fisher said.

According to the Florida Attorney General's Office, after Lopez was elected sheriff in 2020 he "continued to advance the interests of the criminal organization and collected a portion of the illegal gambling proceeds for his involvement."

In 2023, officials said, Homeland Security Investigations and the Florida Department of Law Enforcement uncovered the criminal organization that operated the illegal gambling business throughout Central Florida.

Homeland Security Investigations Tampa Special Agent in Charge John Condon said in a statement, "Today's arrest underscores HSI's commitment to holding everyone, including public officials, accountable. No one, regardless of their position, is above the law. "Corruption undermines the integrity of public trust, HSI along with our partners are committed to combatting it."

Florida Department of Law Enforcement Commissioner Mark Glass said in a statement, "As law enforcement, we are held to higher standards of integrity and character than other professions. This case revealed that Lopez violated the trust and integrity expected of him as the duly elected sheriff of Osceola County."

More people are expected to be arrested soon and the investigation is ongoing.

Lopez could also face additional charges.