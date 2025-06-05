Trending
U.S. News
June 5, 2025 / 2:34 PM

Florida sheriff arrested in what's called 'massive illegal gambling operation'

Osceola County Sheriff Marcos Lopez faces racketeering and conspiracy charges.

By Doug Cunningham
Share with X
Osceola County Florida Sheriff Marcos R. Lopez Thursday faced felony charges for allegedly operating a massive gambling operation while illegally using his office to shield it. Photo courtesy Lake County Florida Sheriff's Office
Osceola County Florida Sheriff Marcos R. Lopez Thursday faced felony charges for allegedly operating a massive gambling operation while illegally using his office to shield it. Photo courtesy Lake County Florida Sheriff's Office

June 5 (UPI) -- Osceola County Florida Sheriff Marcos R. Lopez on Thursday faced felony charges for allegedly operating a massive gambling operation while illegally using his office to shield it.

Law-enforcement officials said the gambling operation yielded more than $21.6 million in illegal proceeds.

According to Florida Attorney General James Uthmeier's office, "Sheriff Lopez played a multifaceted role in expanding and protecting this illegal enterprise, using his office to shield the enterprise from law enforcement."

Gov. Ron DeSantis issued an executive order suspending Sheriff Lopez, replacing him with appointed Sheriff Christopher Blackmon.

Related

The order also safeguards computers, documents and other files from being removed from the Osceola County Sheriff's Office by Lopez or any of his staff.

Uthmeier added in a statement, "This is a solemn day for Florida and our law enforcement community ... Public servants should never exploit the public's trust for personal gain. Our Statewide Prosecutors will hold Sheriff Lopez, his associates, and all lawbreakers accountable."

Lopez is charged with racketeering and conspiracy to commit racketeering.

Osceola County Manager Don Fisher said in a statement that the sheriff is a separate constitutional officer and the county had no role in the investigation.

"However, the County and our Commission stand ready at the helm to support Interim Sheriff Christopher Blackmon and the courageous men and women of the Osceola Sheriff's Department however we can during this period, as appropriate," Fisher said.

According to the Florida Attorney General's Office, after Lopez was elected sheriff in 2020 he "continued to advance the interests of the criminal organization and collected a portion of the illegal gambling proceeds for his involvement."

In 2023, officials said, Homeland Security Investigations and the Florida Department of Law Enforcement uncovered the criminal organization that operated the illegal gambling business throughout Central Florida.

Homeland Security Investigations Tampa Special Agent in Charge John Condon said in a statement, "Today's arrest underscores HSI's commitment to holding everyone, including public officials, accountable. No one, regardless of their position, is above the law. "Corruption undermines the integrity of public trust, HSI along with our partners are committed to combatting it."

Florida Department of Law Enforcement Commissioner Mark Glass said in a statement, "As law enforcement, we are held to higher standards of integrity and character than other professions. This case revealed that Lopez violated the trust and integrity expected of him as the duly elected sheriff of Osceola County."

More people are expected to be arrested soon and the investigation is ongoing.

Lopez could also face additional charges.

Latest Headlines

High court blocks Hamas victims' try to reopen case against Lebanese bank
U.S. News // 59 minutes ago
High court blocks Hamas victims' try to reopen case against Lebanese bank
WASHINGTON, June 5 (UPI) -- The Supreme Court denied relatives of victims and survivors of Hamas attacks from 2001-2003 the ability to reopen a case in which they accuse a Lebanese bank of providing financial services to Hamas-affiliated clients.
DHS expedites 36 miles of border wall, waiving environmental laws
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
DHS expedites 36 miles of border wall, waiving environmental laws
June 5 (UPI) -- The Department of Homeland Security on Thursday issued three new waivers for roughly 36 miles of a new border wall in Arizona and New Mexico.
Supreme Court rules in favor of U.S. gun makers in Mexico's lawsuit
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
Supreme Court rules in favor of U.S. gun makers in Mexico's lawsuit
June 5 (UPI) -- The U.S. Supreme Court unanimously ruled Thursday against a lawsuit filed by Mexico that accuses seven American gun manufacturers and one wholesaler of unlawful sale practices, and arming drug dealers.
Germany's Friedrich Merz meets with Donald Trump in Oval Office
U.S. News // 4 hours ago
Germany's Friedrich Merz meets with Donald Trump in Oval Office
June 5 (UPI) -- German Chancellor Friedrich Merz is in Washington D.C. Thursday to meet with President Donald Trump in person for the first time.
Trump, Xi discuss trade deal in 'very good' phone call
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
Trump, Xi discuss trade deal in 'very good' phone call
June 5 (UPI) -- President Donald Trump said Thursday that he and Chinese President Xi Jinping spoke on the phone that morning about the trade deal currently in place between the United States and China.
Supreme Court revives straight woman's 'reverse discrimination' suit
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
Supreme Court revives straight woman's 'reverse discrimination' suit
June 5 (UPI) -- The U.S. Supreme Court unanimously ruled Thursday that a straight woman can move forward with her Title VII Civil Rights Act job discrimination lawsuit, which claimed "reverse discrimination."
Weekly U.S. initial jobless claims rise by 8,000
U.S. News // 5 hours ago
Weekly U.S. initial jobless claims rise by 8,000
June 5 (UPI) -- Eight thousand more Americans filed initial unemployment claims for the week ending May 31, according to a Thursday Department of Labor report.
Procter & Gamble reorganization to cut 7,000 jobs over two years
U.S. News // 5 hours ago
Procter & Gamble reorganization to cut 7,000 jobs over two years
June 5 (UPI) -- Procter & Gamble said Thursday it plans to cut 7,000 jobs, about 15% of its workforce, over two years. The company said it's part of a plan to accelerate growth.
Denali climber's body found after he plunged 3,000 feet
U.S. News // 6 hours ago
Denali climber's body found after he plunged 3,000 feet
June 5 (UPI) -- Climber Alex Chiu's body was found Wednesday after he plunged 3,000 feet from Denali's Squirrel Point on the mountain's West Buttress route, according to the National Park Service.
Trump issues travel ban from 12 countries; 7 nations restricted
U.S. News // 19 hours ago
Trump issues travel ban from 12 countries; 7 nations restricted
June 4 (UPI) -- President Donald Trump on Wednesday issued a proclamation to "fully restrict and limit" entry of people from 12 foreign countries starting Monday.

Trending Stories

Trump orders probe into alleged Biden health conspiracy
Trump orders probe into alleged Biden health conspiracy
Former Biden press secretary says she left Democratic Party
Former Biden press secretary says she left Democratic Party
Trump issues travel ban from 12 countries; 7 nations restricted
Trump issues travel ban from 12 countries; 7 nations restricted
Argentina's sustained decline in birth rate reflects profound demographic changes
Argentina's sustained decline in birth rate reflects profound demographic changes
White House marks 83rd anniversary of Midway victory in WWII
White House marks 83rd anniversary of Midway victory in WWII

Follow Us