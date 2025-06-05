Trending
U.S. News
June 5, 2025 / 10:52 AM

Weekly U.S. initial jobless claims rise by 8,000

By Doug Cunningham
Share with X
Eight thousand more Americans filed initial unemployment claims for the week ending May 31, according to a Thursday Department of Labor report. The total number of seasonally adjusted initial unemployment claims for the week were 247,000 - 8,000 higher than the previous week. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI
Eight thousand more Americans filed initial unemployment claims for the week ending May 31, according to a Thursday Department of Labor report. The total number of seasonally adjusted initial unemployment claims for the week were 247,000 - 8,000 higher than the previous week. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

June 5 (UPI) -- Eight thousand more Americans filed initial unemployment claims for the week ending May 31, according to a Thursday Department of Labor report.

The total number of seasonally adjusted initial unemployment claims for the week were 247,000, -- 8,000 higher than the previous week.

The four-week moving average of initial unemployment claims was also 8,000 higher for a total of 1,895,250. It's the highest since November 27, 2021 when it was 1,923,500.

"The advance number of actual initial claims under state programs, unadjusted, totaled 208,642 in the week ending May 31, a decrease of 3,128 (or -1.5%) from the previous week. The seasonal factors had expected a decrease of 10,505 (or -5.0%) from the previous week. There were 196,177 initial claims in the comparable week in 2024," The Labor Department said in a statement.

The jobless claims report comes as U.S. layoffs are 47% higher this May than last, according to Challenger, Gray and Christmas.

The insured unemployment rate - meaning the percentage of the workforce covered by unemployment insurance and receiving benefits - was 1.2% for the week ending May 24.

Highest number of initial jobless claims came in Michigan (+3,259), Nebraska (+1,328), California (+ 1.041), Florida (+977) and Virginia (+947).

The largest decreases were in Massachusetts (-747), Illinois (-744), Texas (-601), Washington (-307), and New York (-259).

Read More

Latest Headlines

Procter & Gamble reorganization to cut 7,000 jobs over two years
U.S. News // 57 minutes ago
Procter & Gamble reorganization to cut 7,000 jobs over two years
June 5 (UPI) -- Procter & Gamble said Thursday it plans to cut 7,000 jobs, about 15% of its workforce, over two years. The company said it's part of a plan to accelerate growth.
Denali climber's body found after he plunged 3,000 feet
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
Denali climber's body found after he plunged 3,000 feet
June 5 (UPI) -- Climber Alex Chiu's body was found Wednesday after he plunged 3,000 feet from Denali's Squirrel Point on the mountain's West Buttress route, according to the National Park Service.
Trump issues travel ban from 12 countries; 7 nations restricted
U.S. News // 14 hours ago
Trump issues travel ban from 12 countries; 7 nations restricted
June 4 (UPI) -- President Donald Trump on Wednesday issued a proclamation to "fully restrict and limit" entry of people from 12 foreign countries starting Monday.
Police charge man with providing fertility clinic bombing materials
U.S. News // 11 hours ago
Police charge man with providing fertility clinic bombing materials
June 4 (UPI) -- Federal officials have arrested a Washington man they said provided "significant quantities" of explosive materials to the man who attacked a California fertility clinic in a suicide bombing.
Trump suspends visas for new Harvard international students
U.S. News // 12 hours ago
Trump suspends visas for new Harvard international students
June 4 (UPI) -- President Donald Trump on Wednesday ordered a suspension of international visas for new students seeking to attend Harvard University.
Judge temporarily halts deportation of Boulder suspect's family
U.S. News // 12 hours ago
Judge temporarily halts deportation of Boulder suspect's family
June 4 (UPI) -- A federal judge on Wednesday temporarily blocked the deportation of family members of the Egyptian national charged in the anti-Semitic attack in Boulder, Colo.
Trump orders probe into alleged Biden health conspiracy
U.S. News // 18 hours ago
Trump orders probe into alleged Biden health conspiracy
June 4 (UPI) -- President Donald Trump on Wednesday ordered an investigation into former President Joe Biden's cognitive state, alleging that White House aides covered up the ex-leader's mental decline and "abused the power" of the nati
Judge orders release of documents in Kilmar Abrego Garcia deportation
U.S. News // 16 hours ago
Judge orders release of documents in Kilmar Abrego Garcia deportation
June 4 (UPI) -- A federal judge in Maryland on Wednesday ordered seven documents to be unsealed in the deportation of Kilmar Abrego Garcia to El Salvador the government said was an administrative error.
Judge rules migrants sent to El Salvador prison can challenge removals
U.S. News // 13 hours ago
Judge rules migrants sent to El Salvador prison can challenge removals
June 4 (UPI) -- A federal judge on Wednesday ruled migrants sent to a mega-prison in El Salvador on flights in mid-March must be allowed to challenge their removal under the 1798 Alien Enemies Act.
Man charged with federal hate crime, attempted murder in Colorado
U.S. News // 2 days ago
Man charged with federal hate crime, attempted murder in Colorado
June 2 (UPI) -- The man accused of using a flamethrower and Molotov cocktails to burn people demonstrating in support of Israeli hostages was charged with a federal hate crime and is facing 16 Colorado counts of attempted murder.

Trending Stories

Trump orders probe into alleged Biden health conspiracy
Trump orders probe into alleged Biden health conspiracy
Former Biden press secretary says she left Democratic Party
Former Biden press secretary says she left Democratic Party
Trump issues travel ban from 12 countries; 7 nations restricted
Trump issues travel ban from 12 countries; 7 nations restricted
Argentina's sustained decline in birth rate reflects profound demographic changes
Argentina's sustained decline in birth rate reflects profound demographic changes
White House marks 83rd anniversary of Midway victory in WWII
White House marks 83rd anniversary of Midway victory in WWII

Follow Us