Weekly U.S. initial jobless claims rise by 8,000

June 5 (UPI) -- Eight thousand more Americans filed initial unemployment claims for the week ending May 31, according to a Thursday Department of Labor report.

The total number of seasonally adjusted initial unemployment claims for the week were 247,000, -- 8,000 higher than the previous week.

The four-week moving average of initial unemployment claims was also 8,000 higher for a total of 1,895,250. It's the highest since November 27, 2021 when it was 1,923,500.

"The advance number of actual initial claims under state programs, unadjusted, totaled 208,642 in the week ending May 31, a decrease of 3,128 (or -1.5%) from the previous week. The seasonal factors had expected a decrease of 10,505 (or -5.0%) from the previous week. There were 196,177 initial claims in the comparable week in 2024," The Labor Department said in a statement.

The jobless claims report comes as U.S. layoffs are 47% higher this May than last, according to Challenger, Gray and Christmas.

The insured unemployment rate - meaning the percentage of the workforce covered by unemployment insurance and receiving benefits - was 1.2% for the week ending May 24.

Highest number of initial jobless claims came in Michigan (+3,259), Nebraska (+1,328), California (+ 1.041), Florida (+977) and Virginia (+947).

The largest decreases were in Massachusetts (-747), Illinois (-744), Texas (-601), Washington (-307), and New York (-259).