June 5, 2025 / 2:47 PM

DHS expedites 36 miles of border wall, waiving environmental laws

By Doug Cunningham
The Department of Homeland Security Thursday issued three new waivers for roughly 36 miles of a new border wall in Arizona and New Mexico. Secretary of Homeland Security Kristi Noem's approval also waives environmental laws to expedite the border wall work. File Photo by Bonnie Cash/UPI
| License Photo

June 5 (UPI) -- The Department of Homeland Security on Thursday issued three new waivers for roughly 36 miles of a new border wall in Arizona and New Mexico.

DHS Secretary Kristi Noem approved the waivers, which allow environmental laws to be disregarded for border wall construction.

DHS said in a statement, "The Secretary's waiver authority allows DHS to waive environmental laws -- including the National Environmental Policy Act -- to ensure the expeditious construction of physical barriers and roads, by minimizing the risk of administrative delays."

DHS said the waivers to expedite the border wall project "are critical steps to secure the southern border and reinforce our commitment to border security."

The project list for border wall construction under these waivers includes three in the El Paso sector, one in the Yuma sector and three in Tucson.

Funding is provided through U.S. Customs and Border Protection's Fiscal year 2020 and 2021 appropriations.

President Donald Trump pushed for a border wall during his first term, promising that he would build a wall along the Mexico-U.S. border and that Mexico would pay for it.

Mexico did not pay for it. About 500 miles of border wall was built during Trump's first term.

