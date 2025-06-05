Trending
June 5, 2025 / 12:37 PM

Trump, Xi discuss trade deal in 'very good' phone call

By Ian Stark
President Donald Trump (R) and Chinese president Xi Jinping arrive at a state dinner in Beijing, China in November of 2017. File Photo: Asia. EPA-EFE/THOMAS PETER / POOL
June 5 (UPI) -- President Donald Trump said Thursday that he and Chinese President Xi Jinping spoke on the phone that morning about the trade deal currently in place between the United States and China.

Trump described the call as "very good" in a post on Truth Social, adding he and Xi discussed the "intricacies" of the trade deal between the two nations.

"The call lasted approximately one and a half hours, and resulted in a very positive conclusion for both countries." Trump posted to Truth Social Thursday.

Trump said the two hashed out a future meeting in regard to rare earth minerals.

"There should no longer be any questions respecting the complexity of rare earth products. Our respective teams will be meeting shortly at a location to be determined," Trump said.

The Trump administration had expected China to ease export restrictions on rare earth minerals after talks held last month. China had imposed those restrictions in April in response to tariffs levied by Trump on Chinese goods.

Trump also noted that Xi invited him to visit China, which was also confirmed by Chinese state media.

"I reciprocated. As presidents of two great nations, this is something that we both look forward to doing," he said.

Neither spoke of Ukraine's war on Russia or any issues that involved Iran, according to Trump, who added that the media will be informed when the meeting between the two countries will take place.

However, as per the account posted to Chinese state media Thursday, Xi also allegedly said the United States should "handle Taiwan question with caution" in order to avoid "danger of conflict, confrontation," and that Trump told him "Chinese students are welcome to study" in the United States. There has been no confirmation from the Trump administration in regard to either of these claims.

The U.S. State Department announced last month it would "aggressively revoke visas for Chinese students, including those with connections to the Chinese Communist Party or studying in critical fields. We will also revise visa criteria to enhance scrutiny of all future visa applications from the People's Republic of China and Hong Kong."

Trump made no mention of either of those points of conversation purported by Chinese state media. The two leaders are believed to have last spoken in January before Trump's inauguration.

