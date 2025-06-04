Trending
U.S. News
June 4, 2025 / 8:25 AM

50% U.S. tariffs on foreign steel, aluminum imports take effect

By Ian Stark
The United States on Wednesday put into effect 50% tariffs on steel and aluminum imported into the United States from all nations except Britain. File Photo by A.J. Sisco/UPI
June 4 (UPI) -- The United States' 50% tariffs on metals imported from nearly all nations took effect on Wednesday.

President Donald Trump signed an executive order on Tuesday, doubling the tariffs on all aluminum and steel imported into the United States from 25% to 50% with only Britain receiving a reprieve as part of a trade deal between the two nations in May.

"In my judgement, the increased tariffs will more effectively counter foreign countries that continue to offload low-priced excess steel and aluminum in the United States Market and thereby undercut the competitiveness of the United States steel and aluminum industries," Trump said in the order.

Roughly 25% of all steel used in the United States is imported from abroad, with neighbors Mexico and Canada serving as the largest exporters of steel into the country.

Mexican Economy Minister Marcelo Ebrard said Mexico would seek an exemption from the tariff increase while criticizing the move by the United States.

"It makes no sense for the United States to levy a tariff on a product in which you have a surplus," he said.

Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney's office also said Canada was "engaged in intensive and live negotiations to have these and other tariffs removed.

European Union Trade Commissioner Maros Sefcovic met with U.S. Trade Representative Jamieson Greer on Wednesday in an effort to work out an exemption on the 50% duty.

Sefcovic posted to X Wednesday that the two had "a productive and constructive discussion."

"We're advancing in the right direction at pace -- and staying in clsoe contact to maintain the momentum," he said.

Britain was spared from the tariffs after signing the U.S.-U.K. Economic Prosperity Deal on May 8 that granted the United States the ability to fast-track exports including agricultural products, through British customs and market access for industrial products.

Tuesday's executive order stipulated, however, that Britain could be subject to the 50% tariffs as soon as July 9 if it is determined that it has not "complied with relevant aspects of the deal."

Gareth Stace, director general of U.K. Steel, said Tuesday that while the trade association for the British steel industry welcomes the 25% tariff break, "uncertainty remains over timings and final tariff rates, and now [United States] customers will be dubious over whether they should even risk making U.K. orders."

"The [United States] and U.K. must urgently turn the May deal into reality to remove the tariffs completely," he said.

