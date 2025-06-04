Trending
U.S. News
June 4, 2025 / 12:35 AM

Peloton launches 'Repowered' platform to resell used fitness equipment

By Sheri Walsh
Pedestrians walk past a Peloton store in Bethesda, Maryland in August 2022. The fitness company announced Tuesday it was launching a resale platform for its fitness equipment, called Repowered. File Photo by Michael Reynolds/EPA-EFE
June 4 (UPI) -- Peloton is geared-up to help customers sell their bikes and treadmills online with Tuesday's launch of Repowered, a resale marketplace that could bring in top secondhand dollars for the connected fitness company.

Repowered is currently operating in New York City, Boston and Washington, D.C., with plans to go nationwide within the year. The platform is available to sellers only and will become available to buyers, once there's enough inventory, Peloton said.

"The official Peloton resale site where you can find great deals on gently used Peloton equipment or sell your pre-loved pieces for cash," the company announced on its website.

According to Peloton, the platform will cut third party friction by coordinating pickups and deliveries. Sellers will receive 70% of the proceeds, with Peloton splitting the rest with platform provider Archive. Sellers can also receive up to a $600 discount on new equipment.

Peloton says the resale market aligns with its sustainability goals to "help give used equipment a second life," while providing transparency on the product.

"If you're buying or selling used Peloton equipment, you will have access to the Peloton History Summary that includes details like service history, warranty and more, directly from us," the company said. "This ensures transparency about the item's condition, giving both parties confidence in the transaction."

The fitness company has seen a drop in the monthly subscriptions that go with their equipment, as treadmills and bikes collect dust and clothing once owners stop using them. Those subscriptions are a big part of Peloton's revenue, according to the company's financial records.

Last year, Peloton cut 15% of its workforce as chief executive officer Barry McCarthy stepped down. At the same time, the company noticed a spike in the resale of its equipment on Facebook Marketplace and Trade My Stuff, which manages transactions and heavy lifting for buyers and sellers. The delivery team also sets up the equipment and teaches the buyer how to use it.

After reporting a 13% decline in revenue during its third quarter, Peloton announced it would help facilitate the resale of its own equipment as part of its full-spectrum wellness offerings that include mindfulness and sleep.

Latest Headlines

FDA commissioner to review safety of abortion drug mifepristone
U.S. News // 48 minutes ago
FDA commissioner to review safety of abortion drug mifepristone
June 4 (UPI) -- Food and Drug Administration Commissioner Marty Makary said he plans to review the safety of abortion drug mifepristone after a recent study raised concerns about medical side effects.
Family of accused Boulder, Colo., attacker detained by ICE
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
Family of accused Boulder, Colo., attacker detained by ICE
June 4 (UPI) -- Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem said Tuesday that Immigration and Customs Enforcement agents were detaining the family of the man accused of injuring 12 in an attack targeting Jewish demonstrators in Colorado.
2 Chinese scholars charged for smuggling biological pathogen into U.S.
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
2 Chinese scholars charged for smuggling biological pathogen into U.S.
June 3 (UPI) -- The Justice Department on Tuesday announced charges against two Chinese scholars accused of smuggling a dangerous biological pathogen with agroterrorism potential into the United States.
FAA seeks 'top innovators' to rebuild air traffic control system
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
FAA seeks 'top innovators' to rebuild air traffic control system
June 3 (UPI) -- Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy announced Tuesday the FAA is searching for "top innovators" to lead the rebuilding of the nation's "antiquated" air traffic control system.
Santa Ono rejected to lead University of Florida after GOP backlash
U.S. News // 5 hours ago
Santa Ono rejected to lead University of Florida after GOP backlash
June 3 (UPI) -- Former University of Michigan president, Dr. Santa Ono, saw his candidacy to become the next president at the University of Florida rejected Tuesday by the state board of governors amid backlash from Republicans.
Navy removes name of gay rights activist Harvey Milk from ship
U.S. News // 6 hours ago
Navy removes name of gay rights activist Harvey Milk from ship
June 3 (UPI) -- Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth has ordered the U.S. Navy to rename one of its ships, honoring the late gay rights activist Harvey Milk, as Pride month gets underway.
Feds remove 18 regulations that hurt energy production and mining
U.S. News // 5 hours ago
Feds remove 18 regulations that hurt energy production and mining
June 3 (UPI) -- The Interior Department has eliminated 18 outdated or redundant Bureau of Land Management regulations that the Trump administration says stymied energy production on public lands.
Mangione's attorneys ask court to remove shackles, body armor
U.S. News // 6 hours ago
Mangione's attorneys ask court to remove shackles, body armor
June 3 (UPI) -- Alleged murderer Luigi Mangione's attorneys want the court to allow him to attend court proceedings without wearing handcuffs or body armor.
FBI says active shooter incidents were down by 50% in 2024
U.S. News // 6 hours ago
FBI says active shooter incidents were down by 50% in 2024
June 3 (UPI) -- The United States had half as many active shooter incidents in 2024 as it did in 2023, the FBI announced on Tuesday.
NYC jury to decide Weinstein's fate following closing arguments
U.S. News // 10 hours ago
NYC jury to decide Weinstein's fate following closing arguments
June 3 (UPI) -- Closing arguments got underway Tuesday after former movie mogul Harvey Weinstein's legal defense team rested in the retrial of his vacatedrape conviction in New York.

