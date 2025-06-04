Trending
U.S. News
June 4, 2025 / 2:28 PM

Search continues for father suspected in killing his 3 young daughters

Police say man is 'signifiant risk' in wake of deaths of girls 9, 8 and 5.

By Doug Cunningham
A Washington state manhunt continued Wednesday for Travis Decker, a military veteran and suspect in the murders of his three young daughters. He's wanted for first-degree murder and kidnapping. Photo courtesy Wenatchee Police Department
June 4 (UPI) -- A Washington state manhunt continued Wednesday for Travis Decker, a military veteran and suspect in the murders of his three daughters.

Police warned that Decker could be a "significant risk." The girls were 9, 8 and 5.

Paityn, Evelyn and Olivia Decker were found dead Monday relatively close to Decker's truck at a campground about 130 miles east of Seattle.

The Chelan County Sheriff's Office said in a statement, "A joint operation including regional, state, and federal law enforcement agencies continues in Chelan County in search of Travis Decker. Travis is suspected of kidnapping and murdering his three young daughters this past weekend."

"We will not rest until we have located him," Chelan County Sheriff Mike Morrison said during a press conference. "He can be anywhere within the nation, so that's why we have our federal partners on scene helping us bring in additional resources."

Decker, the sheriff's office said, should be considered dangerous.

A $20,000 reward is being offered for information leading directly to Decker's arrest.

Decker is homeless and police says he has extensive military training.

He is 5 feet, eight inches tall with black hair and brown eyes.

He failed to bring the girls home after a planned visitation. Decker is wanted on three counts of first-degree murder and first degree kidnapping.

The Wenatchee Police Department said in a Tuesday statement, "The mother of the three young girls reported her daughters not being returned following a planned visitation with their father."

Details on how the girls were killed have not been released.

