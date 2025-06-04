June 4 (UPI) -- Former White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre says she left the Democratic Party and urges more Americans to become independents in a book to be released this fall.

The book is attributed to Jean-Pierre and is titled "Independent: A Look Inside a Broken White House, Outside Party Lines."

"Jean-Pierre didn't come to her decision to be an independent lightly," the book's teaser says.

"She takes us through the three weeks that led to Biden's abandoning his bid for a second term and the betrayal by the Democratic Party that led to his decision."

The book is slated to be released on Oct. 21 and offers insights from the first Black and openly lesbian woman to become the White House press secretary.

Jean-Pierre succeeded Jen Psaki, who left the position in 2022 and joined the staff of MSNBC.

In the book, Jean-Pierre says the United States has a broken two-party system, but independents account for the largest voting bloc, with about 43% of voters identifying as independent in 2023, Axios reported.

"We need to stop thinking in boxes and think outside of our boxes and not be so partisan," Jean-Pierre said in a video posted on social media.

"If you are willing to stand side by side with me, regardless of ... how you identify politically, and as long as you respect the community that I belong to and vulnerable communities that I respect, I will be there with you," Axios reported her saying.

She also said her book offers hope for Americans who are upset by the Trump administration and explains how she is following her own compass while moving forward.

Prior to working for Biden, Jean-Pierre was a spokeswoman for MoveOn.

While she was the White House press secretary, Jean-Pierre defended Biden's mental acuity, saying she couldn't "keep up with him" and at one point called video evidence of his mental decline "cheap fakes."

She has accused Democrats of putting Biden before a "firing squad" and forcing him out of the presidential race in July after a bad debate performance.

"I had never seen a party do that in the way that they did, and it was hurtful and sad to see that happening," she said.