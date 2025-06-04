Trending
U.S. News
June 4, 2025 / 12:49 AM

FDA commissioner to review safety of abortion drug mifepristone

By Sheri Walsh
Share with X
FDA Commissioner Marty Makary said he plans to review the safety of abortion drug mifepristone after a recent study raised concerns about medical side effects. File Photo by Bonnie Cash/UPI
FDA Commissioner Marty Makary said he plans to review the safety of abortion drug mifepristone after a recent study raised concerns about medical side effects. File Photo by Bonnie Cash/UPI | License Photo

June 4 (UPI) -- Food and Drug Administration Commissioner Marty Makary said he plans to review the safety of abortion drug mifepristone after a recent study raised concerns about medical side effects.

In a letter to Sen. Josh Hawley, R-Mo., Makary revealed the FDA's plan on Monday to review the abortion pill after Hawley alerted the commissioner to the study.

"As the Commissioner of Food and Drugs, I am committed to conducting a review of mifepristone and working with the professional career scientists at the agency who review this data," Makary wrote.

"As with all drugs, FDA continues to closely monitor the postmarketing safety data on mifepristone for the medical termination of early pregnancy," Makary added.

Related

Hawley referred the FDA commissioner to the recent study, from the Ethics and Public Policy Center, which found 11% of women experienced sepsis, infection or hemorrhaging within 45 days of taking the pill.

While Hawley said that information is listed as a side effect for mifepristone, the numbers are 22 times greater than the label warns. The study was based on insurance claims for 865,727 mifepristone abortions between 2017 and 2023.

"I'm calling on the FDA to reinstate safety regulations on the chemical abortion drug immediately. New data out today show a massive number of severe medical side effects," Hawley said in April. "The time to act is now."

Makary told senators during his confirmation hearing in March that he would oversee a review of mifepristone, but did not order it until Hawley alerted him to the EPPC study. The FDA commissioner did express concerns earlier this year about the Biden administration's policy, which allowed women to access abortion drugs without making in-person appointments.

Last year, the U.S. Supreme Court rejected a challenge to the FDA's approval of mifepristone, saying the pro-life doctors who brought the case lacked standing. The court said the Alliance for Hippocratic Medicine failed to prove they suffered any harm from the FDA's policies.

President Donald Trump, who supported the Supreme Court's decision, was also urged by Hawley to order a mifepristone review over the EPPC's findings.

Latest Headlines

Rubio imposes visa bans over Cuba's medical missions program
U.S. News // 12 minutes ago
Rubio imposes visa bans over Cuba's medical missions program
June 4 (UPI) -- The U.S. State Department has imposed visa restrictions on an unspecified number of Central American government officials accused of being involved in Cuba's medical mission program.
Peloton launches 'Repowered' platform to resell used fitness equipment
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
Peloton launches 'Repowered' platform to resell used fitness equipment
June 4 (UPI) -- Peloton is geared-up to help customers sell their bikes and treadmills online with Tuesday's launch of Repowered, a resale marketplace that could bring in top secondhand dollars for the connected fitness company.
Family of accused Boulder, Colo., attacker detained by ICE
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
Family of accused Boulder, Colo., attacker detained by ICE
June 4 (UPI) -- Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem said Tuesday that Immigration and Customs Enforcement agents were detaining the family of the man accused of injuring 12 in an attack targeting Jewish demonstrators in Colorado.
2 Chinese scholars charged for smuggling biological pathogen into U.S.
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
2 Chinese scholars charged for smuggling biological pathogen into U.S.
June 3 (UPI) -- The Justice Department on Tuesday announced charges against two Chinese scholars accused of smuggling a dangerous biological pathogen with agroterrorism potential into the United States.
FAA seeks 'top innovators' to rebuild air traffic control system
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
FAA seeks 'top innovators' to rebuild air traffic control system
June 3 (UPI) -- Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy announced Tuesday the FAA is searching for "top innovators" to lead the rebuilding of the nation's "antiquated" air traffic control system.
Santa Ono rejected to lead University of Florida after GOP backlash
U.S. News // 5 hours ago
Santa Ono rejected to lead University of Florida after GOP backlash
June 3 (UPI) -- Former University of Michigan president, Dr. Santa Ono, saw his candidacy to become the next president at the University of Florida rejected Tuesday by the state board of governors amid backlash from Republicans.
Navy removes name of gay rights activist Harvey Milk from ship
U.S. News // 6 hours ago
Navy removes name of gay rights activist Harvey Milk from ship
June 3 (UPI) -- Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth has ordered the U.S. Navy to rename one of its ships, honoring the late gay rights activist Harvey Milk, as Pride month gets underway.
Feds remove 18 regulations that hurt energy production and mining
U.S. News // 5 hours ago
Feds remove 18 regulations that hurt energy production and mining
June 3 (UPI) -- The Interior Department has eliminated 18 outdated or redundant Bureau of Land Management regulations that the Trump administration says stymied energy production on public lands.
Mangione's attorneys ask court to remove shackles, body armor
U.S. News // 6 hours ago
Mangione's attorneys ask court to remove shackles, body armor
June 3 (UPI) -- Alleged murderer Luigi Mangione's attorneys want the court to allow him to attend court proceedings without wearing handcuffs or body armor.
FBI says active shooter incidents were down by 50% in 2024
U.S. News // 7 hours ago
FBI says active shooter incidents were down by 50% in 2024
June 3 (UPI) -- The United States had half as many active shooter incidents in 2024 as it did in 2023, the FBI announced on Tuesday.

Trending Stories

Ukraine claims successful strike on Crimean Bridge
Ukraine claims successful strike on Crimean Bridge
DHS: ICE agents detained Mass. student in operation targeting father
DHS: ICE agents detained Mass. student in operation targeting father
NYC jury to decide Weinstein's fate following closing arguments
NYC jury to decide Weinstein's fate following closing arguments
Chips Ahoy, Oreo maker sues grocery chain over 'copycat' packaging
Chips Ahoy, Oreo maker sues grocery chain over 'copycat' packaging
Education Department pauses Social Security garnishments for defaulted student loans
Education Department pauses Social Security garnishments for defaulted student loans

Follow Us