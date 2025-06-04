Secret Service agents arrest man who scaled wall at Mar-a-Lago

June 4 (UPI) -- A 23-year-old Texas man has been arrested by U.S. Secret Service agents after jumping the wall at President Donald Trump's Florida Mar-a-Lago estate, according to reports.

Anthony Thomas Reyes had entered the property early Tuesday and told law enforcement that he was there to "spread the gospel" to the president and marry his teenage granddaughter, Kai Madison Trump, Florida Today reported, citing a Palm Beach Police arrest report.

A Secret Service spokesperson told CBS News in a statement that the suspect had "scaled a perimeter fence and triggered alarms" shortly after midnight Tuesday.

The suspect was taken into custody without incident, the spokesperson said.

Jail records state Reyes has been charged with a misdemeanor trespassing offense and is being held at Palm Beach County Jail on a $50,000 bond. He pleaded not guilty later Tuesday during his first appearance in court.

Trump was in Washington at the time of the incident.

The police report also states that Reyes was arrested and accused of trespassing at Mar-a-Lago on New Year's Eve.

In April, 58-year-old Adrienne Tajirian was arrested on a misdemeanor trespassing charge for allegedly trying to enter Trump's Mar-a-Lago club to have dinner with the president.

And in January, Bijan Arceo was arrested on the same charge after allegedly jumping over the outer wall at Mar-a-Lago.

A security zone was erected around Trump's estate following an assassination attempt on Trump's life during a campaign rally in July.

Kai Madison Trump is the 18-year-old daughter of the president's eldest son, Donald Trump Jr.