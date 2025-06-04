Trending
June 4, 2025 / 8:59 PM

Trump issues travel ban from 12 counties; 7 nations restricted

By Allen Cone
President Donald Trump holds a press conference in the Oval Office at the White House on Friday. Onv Wednesday, he issued a travel ban on 12 countries and limited ones for seven others. Photo by Francis Chung/UPI
President Donald Trump holds a press conference in the Oval Office at the White House on Friday. Onv Wednesday, he issued a travel ban on 12 countries and limited ones for seven others. Photo by Francis Chung/UPI | License Photo

June 4 (UPI) -- President Donald Trump on Wednesday issued a proclamation to "fully restrict and limit" entry of people from 12 foreign countries starting Monday.

Citing national security concerns, Trump issued the ban on nationals from Afghanistan, Burma, Chad, Republic of the Congo, Equatorial Guinea, Eritrea, Haiti, Iran, Libya, Somalia, Sudan and Yemen.

Also, he partially restricted and limited entry from seven countries: Burundi, Cuba, Laos, Sierra Leone, Togo, Turkmenistan and Venezuela.

Of the 19 named nations, 10 are in Africa.

"These restrictions distinguish between, but apply to both, the entry of immigrants and nonimmigrants," the order states about the two designations," the proclamation reads.

There are exceptions for lawful permanent residents, existing visa holders, certain visa categories and individuals whose entry serves US national interests.

"As President, I must act to protect the national security and national interest of the United States and its people," the proclamation reads. "I remain committed to engaging with those countries willing to cooperate to improve information-sharing and identity-management procedures, and to address both terrorism-related and public-safety risks. Nationals of some countries also pose significant risks of overstaying their visas in the United States, which increases burdens on immigration and law enforcement components of the United States, and often exacerbates other risks related to national security and public safety."

On his first day in office on Jan. 20, Trump signed an executive order that it is the policy of the United States to "protect its citizens from aliens who intend to commit terrorist attacks, threaten our national security, espouse hateful ideology, or otherwise exploit the immigration laws for malevolent purposes."

Secretary of State Marco Rubio was ordered to compile a list of countries "for which vetting and screening information is so deficient as to warrant a partial or full suspension on the admission of nationals from those countries."

The proclamation said: "Some of the countries with inadequacies face significant challenges to reform efforts. Others have made important improvements to their protocols and procedures, and I commend them for these efforts. But until countries with identified inadequacies address them, members of my Cabinet have recommended certain conditional restrictions and limitations."

CNN reported Trump decided to sign the proclamation after the antisemitic attack in Boulder, Colo., though the system didn't come to the United States from the restricted countires.

Mohamed Sabry Soliman, 45, of Colorado Springs, has been charged with a federal hate crime and he is facing 16 state counts of attempted murder on Monday. Soliman, an Egyptian national who spent time in Kuwait, entered California in August 2022 on a B2 visa that expired in February 2023 and his asylum claim was pending.

During his first term, Trump banned travel by citizens of predominantly Muslim countries, including Iraq, Iran, Libya, Somalia, Sudan, Syria and Yemen. Amid legal challenges, it was modified and upheld by the Supreme Court in 2018.

When President Joe Biden took office in 2021, he repealed it.

Latest Headlines

Man charged with federal hate crime, attempted murder in Colorado
U.S. News // 2 days ago
Man charged with federal hate crime, attempted murder in Colorado
June 2 (UPI) -- The man accused of using a flamethrower and Molotov cocktails to burn people demonstrating in support of Israeli hostages was charged with a federal hate crime and is facing 16 Colorado counts of attempted murder.
Columbia's accreditation threatened over harassment of Jewish students
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
Columbia's accreditation threatened over harassment of Jewish students
June 4 (UPI) -- The U.S. Department of Education is threatening Columbia University's accreditation because the agency said the New York private school violated Title IX by not cracking down on harassment of Jewish students.
California inmate gets 5 years for drone drug delivery scheme
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
California inmate gets 5 years for drone drug delivery scheme
June 4 (UPI) -- A Pleasant Valley State Prison inmate in California will spend five more years in prison after pleading guilty to conspiring to possess and distribute illicit drugs via drone deliveries in 2021.
White House marks 83rd anniversary of Midway victory in WWII
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
White House marks 83rd anniversary of Midway victory in WWII
June 4 (UPI) -- Wednesday is the 83rd anniversary of the Battle of Midway, which turned the tide against the Japanese during World War II, the White House announced.
Judge orders release of documents in Kilmar Abrego Garcia deportation
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
Judge orders release of documents in Kilmar Abrego Garcia deportation
June 4 (UPI) -- A federal judge in Maryland on Wednesday ordered seven documents to be unsealed in the deportation of Kilmar Abrego Garcia to El Salvador the government said was an administrative error.
Former Biden press secretary says she left Democratic Party
U.S. News // 5 hours ago
Former Biden press secretary says she left Democratic Party
June 4 (UPI) -- Former White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre says she left the Democratic Party and urges more Americans to become independents in a book to be released this fall.
House Oversight chair demands testimony from former Biden senior officials
U.S. News // 5 hours ago
House Oversight chair demands testimony from former Biden senior officials
June 4 (UPI) -- House Oversight and Government Reform Committee Chair James Comer, R-Ky., Wednesday demanded that five former senior Biden administration senior aides appear for transcribed interviews.
CBO says Trump agenda bill would add trillions to the national debt
U.S. News // 7 hours ago
CBO says Trump agenda bill would add trillions to the national debt
June 4 (UPI) -- The nonpartisan Congressional Budget Office announced Wednesday that the Trump legislative agenda bill approved by GOP House representatives would tack more than $2.4 trillion to the national debt over a decade.
Search continues for father suspected in killing his 3 young daughters
U.S. News // 7 hours ago
Search continues for father suspected in killing his 3 young daughters
June 4 (UPI) -- A Washington state manhunt continued Wednesday for Travis Decker, a military veteran and suspect in the murders of his three daughters.
Jury begins deliberations in Weinstein's New York rape retrial
U.S. News // 7 hours ago
Jury begins deliberations in Weinstein's New York rape retrial
June 4 (UPI) -- A jury is deciding whether former movie mogul Harvey Weinstein likely will spend the rest of his life in prison after beginning deliberations in his rape retrial on Wednesday.

