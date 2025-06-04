Trump suspends visas for new Harvard international students

In addition to suspending visas for new Harvard students, President Donald Trump said the State Department could choose to revoke existing student visas at the school. File Photo by CJ Gunther/EPA-EFE

June 4 (UPI) -- President Donald Trump on Wednesday ordered a suspension of international visas for new students seeking to attend Harvard University, accusing the school of failing to report "known illegal activity" carried out by its students.

In a proclamation, Trump said the suspension applies only to new nonimmigrant students who travel to the United States solely or primarily to attend the Massachusetts university. International students are allowed to enter the country to attend U.S. schools under the Student Exchange Visa Program.

Trump also gave Secretary of State Marco Rubio the authority to determine whether existing Harvard students in the country on visas should have theirs revoked.

Citing an increase in crime on the campus -- which was also reported by The Harvard Crimson in 2023 -- Trump said Harvard has failed in disciplinary actions. He said the school reported misconduct by three foreign students and provided "deficient" data on those incidents.

"Harvard's actions show that it either is not fully reporting its disciplinary records for foreign students or is not seriously policing its foreign students," Trump said.

The proclamation is the Trump administration's latest of multiple attempts to block the Ivy League school from enrolling foreign students. He has taken issue with students' anti-Israel protests over the war in Gaza.

A spokesperson for the university told NBC News it planned to fight the administration's order.

"This is yet another illegal retaliatory step taken by the administration in violation of Harvard's First Amendment rights," the spokesperson said.

In May, U.S. District Judge Allison Burroughs blocked the Trump administration's attempt to deny Harvard to admit international students. At the time Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem canceled the school's SEVP certification.

"The administration is holding Harvard accountable for fostering violence, antisemitism and coordinating with the Chinese Communist Party on its campus," Noem said.