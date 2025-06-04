Trending
June 4, 2025 / 12:22 AM

Family of accused Boulder, Colo., attacker detained by ICE

By Darryl Coote
The family of Mohamed Sabry Soliman, 45, has been detained by Immigration and Customs Enforcement, Department of Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem said. Photo via Boulder Police Department/UPI
June 4 (UPI) -- Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem said Tuesday that Immigration and Customs Enforcement agents were detaining the family of the man accused of injuring 12 in an attack targeting Jewish demonstrators in Colorado over the weekend.

"Today, the Department of Homeland Security and ICE are taking the family of suspected Boulder, Colo., terrorist and illegal alien Mohamed Sabry Soliman into ICE custody," she said in a recorded statement published to X.

"Now, Mohamed's despicable actions will be prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law, but we're also investigating to what extent his family knew about this horrific attack, if they had any knowledge of it or if they provided support to it."

Soliman, an Egyptian national, is facing federal hate crime charges on accusations of wounding 12 people with a makeshift flamethrower and Molotov cocktails on Sunday. The victims were attending a weekly Boulder event near the county courthouse in support of Jewish hostages held by Hamas. He is accused of shouting "free Palestine" during the attack.

DHS has said that he and his wife and five children were in the country illegally. DHS Assistant Secretary Tricia McLaughlin said he entered Canada in August 2022 on a B-2 visa that expired in February 2023 and that he filed for asylum in September.

"Six one-way Tickets for Mohamed's Wife and Five Kids," the White House said in a statement on X. "Final Boarding call coming soon.

The White House said they could be deported as soon as Tuesday night.

The announcement comes amid the Trump administration's crackdown on immigration, including targeting foreign students and immigrants who have voiced either opposition to Israel in its war against Hamas in Gaza or support for Palestinians.

Since the attack, Trump administration officials have pointed to it as justification for their crackdown and plans for mass deportations. Long having blamed the former Biden administration's border policies for undocumented migrants being in the country, they now cite Soliman as an example of the consequences.

"In light of yesterday's horrific attack, all terrorists, their family members and terrorist sympathizers here on a visa should know that under the Trump administration we will find you, revoke your visa and deport you," Secretary of State Marco Rubio said in a statement Monday.

