Trending
U.S. News
June 4, 2025 / 6:23 PM

Judge orders release of documents in Kilmar Abrego Garcia deportation

By Allen Cone
Share with X
Democratic U.S. Sen. Chris Van Hollen on April 17 speaks with Maryland constituent, Kilmar Abrego Garcia, who was deported to El Salvador by the Trump administration. Photo by President Nayib Bukele for UPI
Democratic U.S. Sen. Chris Van Hollen on April 17 speaks with Maryland constituent, Kilmar Abrego Garcia, who was deported to El Salvador by the Trump administration. Photo by President Nayib Bukele for UPI | License Photo

June 4 (UPI) -- A federal judge in Maryland on Wednesday ordered seven documents to be unsealed in the deportation of Kilmar Abrego Garcia to El Salvador the government said was an administrative error.

U.S. District Judge Paula Xinis, in a five-page opinion, said the records must be publicly available after a request from 14 media organizations. One of the documents will include redactions.

Xinis, who was appointed by President Barack Obama, separately granted a request from Abrego Garcia's legal team to file a motion by June 11 for sanctions against the Trump administration for not returning their client to the United States.

Xinis, who said in May she would decide on "privilege," also ordered that a April 30 hearing will be unsealed but include redactions that aim to protect potentially classified information or other sensitive material.

In the April hearing, the judge ordered the Trump administration to comply with expedited discovery to determine whether they were complying with the directive to return Abrego Garcia to the United States, which was upheld by the Supreme Court earlier this year.

The government and Abrego Garcia's attorneys disagree what it means to "facilitate" his return.

Xinis has not decided whether to begin contempt proceedings against the administration.

The judge said media outlets "rightly contend that, at common law, the public enjoys a presumptive right to access court records, overcome only when outweighed by competing interests."

The Justice Department opposed making the documents public because they are discovery materials typically not available to the press and the public. Also, government lawyers say the sealing protects national security, including sensitive information from being disseminated.

Xinis said "neither withstand scrutiny."

"The right to public access of court records remains critical to promoting 'trustworthiness of the judicial process, to curb judicial abuses, and to provide the public with a more complete understanding of the judicial system, including a better perception of fairness,' " she wrote Wednesday.

The records are:

  • Abrego Garcia's attorneys requested discovery on how the Trump administration was facilitating his return from El Salvador. There are three documents related in this matter.
  • Trump administration seeking more time in the discovery proceedings. There are two short documents.
  • Abrego Garcia's attorneys objecting to the Trump administration's attempt to pause discovery, some of which is redacted.

Abrego Garcia was living in Maryland since he arrived in the United States in 2011.

Trump officials have repeatedly alleged that Abrego Garcia is a member of the MS-13 gang, though formal ties have not been proven. The government cites a confidential informant and says his clothes had with alleged gang markings when he was arrested in 2019.

His attorneys say he has never been charged or convicted of a crime in the United States or El Salvador.

Abrego Garcia was arrested in March and deported to El Salvador to the maximum-security Terrorism Confinement Center, known as CECOT, with a group of more than 230 men, mostly Venezuelans, accused of being gang members. In April, the State Department said Abrego Garica was moved to a lower-security facility in Santa Ana.

The Trump administration has acknowledged that Abrego Garcia's deportation was a mistake because he had been granted a legal status in 2019. The Department of Homeland Security is banned from removing him to his home country of El Salvador because he was likely to face persecution by local gangs. He didn't have a hearing before his deportation.

The government has utilized the Alien Enemies Act, a 1798 wartime immigration law, to quickly deport migrants from the United States.

Migrants have not been returned to the United States for a hearing on due process despite earlier court orders from Xinis, Judge James Boasberg of the U.S. District Court for the District of Columbia and others.

Read More

Latest Headlines

Former Biden press secretary says she left Democratic Party
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
Former Biden press secretary says she left Democratic Party
June 4 (UPI) -- Former White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre says she left the Democratic Party and urges more Americans to become independents in a book to be released this fall.
House Oversight chair demands testimony from former Biden senior officials
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
House Oversight chair demands testimony from former Biden senior officials
June 4 (UPI) -- House Oversight and Government Reform Committee Chair James Comer, R-Ky., Wednesday demanded that five former senior Biden administration senior aides appear for transcribed interviews.
CBO says Trump agenda bill would add trillions to the national debt
U.S. News // 4 hours ago
CBO says Trump agenda bill would add trillions to the national debt
June 4 (UPI) -- The nonpartisan Congressional Budget Office announced Wednesday that the Trump legislative agenda bill approved by GOP House representatives would tack more than $2.4 trillion to the national debt over a decade.
Search continues for father suspected in killing his 3 young daughters
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
Search continues for father suspected in killing his 3 young daughters
June 4 (UPI) -- A Washington state manhunt continued Wednesday for Travis Decker, a military veteran and suspect in the murders of his three daughters.
Jury begins deliberations in Weinstein's New York rape retrial
U.S. News // 4 hours ago
Jury begins deliberations in Weinstein's New York rape retrial
June 4 (UPI) -- A jury is deciding whether former movie mogul Harvey Weinstein likely will spend the rest of his life in prison after beginning deliberations in his rape retrial on Wednesday.
La Nina's role explained in Atlantic hurricane season
U.S. News // 5 hours ago
La Nina's role explained in Atlantic hurricane season
When La Niña sets in during hurricane season, it has the potential to dramatically increase both the number and strength of tropical storms and hurricanes in the Atlantic basin.
Expert confirms violent video is unaltered in Diddy trial
U.S. News // 7 hours ago
Expert confirms violent video is unaltered in Diddy trial
June 4 (UPI) -- The Sean "Diddy" Combs criminal trial continued Wednesday as prosecutors continue to attempt to fully demonstrate how Combs desperately worked to conceal the crimes of which he's accused.
ADP: Private payrolls grew by 37,000 in May; lowest rate since 2023
U.S. News // 8 hours ago
ADP: Private payrolls grew by 37,000 in May; lowest rate since 2023
June 4 (UPI) -- Private payroll company ADP Wednesday reported May private sector jobs growth of just 37,000 - the lowest in over two years.
Revocation of Chinese students' visas reignites fear of being othered
U.S. News // 8 hours ago
Revocation of Chinese students' visas reignites fear of being othered
June 4 (UPI) -- The Trump administration's new policy to revoke the visas of Chinese students has advocates for the Asian American community fearful of the potential for broad discrimination.
50% U.S. tariffs on foreign steel, aluminum imports take effect
U.S. News // 9 hours ago
50% U.S. tariffs on foreign steel, aluminum imports take effect
June 4 (UPI) -- Trump administration tariffs on all imported aluminum and steel are now in effect as the United States launched a 50% duty directly on those materials Wednesday.

Trending Stories

Federal judge blocks Florida's social media ban for children
Federal judge blocks Florida's social media ban for children
3 unexploded WWII bombs in Cologne force evacuation of 20,500 people
3 unexploded WWII bombs in Cologne force evacuation of 20,500 people
FBI says active shooter incidents were down by 50% in 2024
FBI says active shooter incidents were down by 50% in 2024
2 Chinese scholars charged for smuggling biological pathogen into U.S.
2 Chinese scholars charged for smuggling biological pathogen into U.S.
Santa Ono rejected to lead University of Florida after GOP backlash
Santa Ono rejected to lead University of Florida after GOP backlash

Follow Us