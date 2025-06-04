Trending
U.S. News
June 4, 2025 / 4:25 PM

House Oversight chair demands testimony from former Biden senior officials

Republican lawmaker alleges officials covered up president's alleged mental decline while in office.

By Doug Cunningham
House Oversight and Government Reform Committee Chair James Comer, R-Ky., Wednesday demanded that five former senior Biden administration senior aides appear for transcribed interviews. He accused them of covering up Biden's alleged mental decline while in office. FIle Photo by Bonnie Cash/UPI
June 4 (UPI) -- House Oversight and Government Reform Committee Chair James Comer, R-Ky., Wednesday demanded that five former senior Biden administration senior aides appear for transcribed interviews.

Comer said in a statement he is expanding a probe into what he asserted was a cover-up about former president Biden's alleged mental decline.

"The cover-up of President Biden's mental decline is one of the greatest scandals in our nation's history," Comer said in a statement. "These five former senior advisors were eyewitnesses to President Biden's condition and operations within the Biden White House. They must appear before the House Oversight Committee and provide truthful answers about President Biden's cognitive state and who was calling the shots."

Comer sent letters demanding testimony to former Chief of Staff Ronald Klain, former Deputy Chief of Staff for Policy Bruce Reed, former Counselor to the President Steve Ricchetti and former senior advisers Michael Donilon and Anita Dunn.

Comer told Klain in a letter, "The Committee on Oversight and Government Reform is investigating the role of former senior White House officials in possibly usurping authority from former President Joe Biden and the ramifications of a White House staff intent on hiding his rapidly worsening mental and physical faculties."

Comer added, "If White House staff carried out a strategy lasting months or even years to hide the chief executive's condition -- or to perform his duties -- Congress may need to consider a legislative response."

Comer referenced the book Original Sin that claims Biden officials worked to cover up a "precipitous decline" in Biden's physical and mental health when he was in office.

He claimed in a Wednesday press release that, "The Biden White House obstructed the Committee's investigation and refused to make the aides available for depositions or interviews."

