Trending
U.S. News
June 3, 2025 / 7:31 PM

Mangione's attorneys ask court to remove shackles, body armor

By Mike Heuer
Share with X
Luigi Mangione wears body armor and handcuffs while appearing in the State Supreme Court in New York City on February 2. File Pool Photo by Steven Hirsch/UPI
Luigi Mangione wears body armor and handcuffs while appearing in the State Supreme Court in New York City on February 2. File Pool Photo by Steven Hirsch/UPI | License Photo

June 3 (UPI) -- Alleged murderer Luigi Mangione's attorneys want the court to allow him to attend court proceedings without wearing handcuffs or body armor.

Lead defense attorney Karen Friedman Agnifilo on Tuesday filed a motion asking New York County Court of Claims Judge Gregory Carro to allow the court to remove the shackles and body armor when Mangione is seated at the defense table.

"The authorities -- both state and federal -- have already prejudiced Mr. Mangione in the media more than virtually any defendant in recent memory," Agnifilo said in the motion filing that she shared with UPI.

"This commenced with the [New York City] mayor-led staged perp walk, and it continues until today."

Related

She said the handcuffs and body armor "perpetuate a false narrative" that Mangione is unusually dangerous and requires special security measures.

Mangione has been a "model prisoner" and a "model defendant in court" by treating court and prison staff with respect and cooperation, Agnifilo said.

"These deeply prejudicial security measures, which are invariably photographed and circulated to the public, including potential jurors, are unnecessary and should not continue as they are damaging to Mr. Mangione's right to a fair trial," she added.

Agnifilo said there is "no justifiable reason" to require Mangione to wear handcuffs and a visible bulletproof vest in court, which "unfairly prejudices Mr. Mangione and impedes his right to effectively defend himself."

Mangione's legal defense team during a court proceeding on Feb. 21 asked the court to remove the handcuffs, which Carro initially allowed, Agnifilo said.

An off-the-record conversation between the court staff and Carro caused the judge to rescind the permission due to unstated "security reasons," she said.

Mangione remains in federal custody due federal charges accusing him of two counts of stalking, one count of murder through the use of a firearm and one count of a firearms offense for using a suppressor during his alleged shooting death of former United Healthcare Chief Executive Officer Brian Thompson on a New York City sidewalk on the morning of Dec. 4.

Mangione is scheduled in court next on June 26, and Agnifilo wants him to appear in civilian clothing without wearing handcuffs or body armor.

He is charged with first-degree murder in furtherance of terrorism, two counts of second-degree murder, firearms charges and using a forged instrument in the New York Court system.

He also is charged with offenses in Pennsylvania that are related to Thompson's shooting death.

Latest Headlines

Navy to rename USNS Harvey Milk honoring gay rights activist
U.S. News // 18 minutes ago
Navy to rename USNS Harvey Milk honoring gay rights activist
June 3 (UPI) -- Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth has ordered the U.S. Navy to rename one of its ships, honoring the late gay rights activist Harvey Milk, as Pride month gets underway.
FBI says active shooter incidents were down by 50% in 2024
U.S. News // 40 minutes ago
FBI says active shooter incidents were down by 50% in 2024
June 3 (UPI) -- The United States had half as many active shooter incidents in 2024 as it did in 2023, the FBI announced on Tuesday.
NYC jury to decide Weinstein's fate following closing arguments
U.S. News // 4 hours ago
NYC jury to decide Weinstein's fate following closing arguments
June 3 (UPI) -- Closing arguments got underway Tuesday after former movie mogul Harvey Weinstein's legal defense team rested in the retrial of his vacatedrape conviction in New York.
Federal judge blocks Florida's social media ban for children
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
Federal judge blocks Florida's social media ban for children
June 3 (UPI) -- A federal judge in Florida on Tuesday temporarily blocked a state ban on social media for children, calling it "likely unconstitutional."
Citigroup ends 7-year firearms seller restrictions
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
Citigroup ends 7-year firearms seller restrictions
June 3 (UPI) -- Financial services provider Citigroup has ended its seven-year-old restrictions on financing firearms transactions.
'Real Housewives' hubby Girardi sentenced to 7+ years for embezzlement
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
'Real Housewives' hubby Girardi sentenced to 7+ years for embezzlement
June 3 (UPI) -- "Real Housewives of Beverly Hills " husband and former attorney Tom Girardi will spend real time in a federal prison for stealing $15 million from his former clients.
2025 to be 'hot year for ticks' in U.S., experts warn
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
2025 to be 'hot year for ticks' in U.S., experts warn
Ticks can be found across the contiguous United States, but several species thrive in the warm and humid climates of the central and eastern parts of the country from spring through fall.
2 rounds of tropical trouble brewing in Atlantic
U.S. News // 4 hours ago
2 rounds of tropical trouble brewing in Atlantic
Two rounds of tropical trouble disturbances are underway in the Atlantic Ocean, forecasters say.
Bureau: Number of U.S. job openings little changed in April
U.S. News // 6 hours ago
Bureau: Number of U.S. job openings little changed in April
June 3 (UPI) -- The number of job openings was little changed in April, the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics reported Tuesday.
Alaska Airlines to launch first European flights to Rome in 2026
U.S. News // 8 hours ago
Alaska Airlines to launch first European flights to Rome in 2026
June 3 (UPI) -- Alaska Airlines is planning to start its first flights to Europe from Seattle, which will add Rome as a destination.

Trending Stories

DHS: ICE agents detained Mass. student in operation targeting father
DHS: ICE agents detained Mass. student in operation targeting father
Ukraine claims successful strike on Crimean Bridge
Ukraine claims successful strike on Crimean Bridge
Chips Ahoy, Oreo maker sues grocery chain over 'copycat' packaging
Chips Ahoy, Oreo maker sues grocery chain over 'copycat' packaging
New searches begin for missing Madeleine McCann in Portugal
New searches begin for missing Madeleine McCann in Portugal
Italy's Mount Etna eruption largest in decade
Italy's Mount Etna eruption largest in decade

Follow Us