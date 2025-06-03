Trending
U.S. News
June 3, 2025 / 8:18 PM

Feds remove 18 regulations that hurt energy production and mining

By Mike Heuer
Share with X
Interior Secretary Doug Burgum announced the repeal of 18 regulations that he said were outdated or redundant and stymied energy production, minerals exploration and mining on public lands. File Photo by Jemal CountessUPI
Interior Secretary Doug Burgum announced the repeal of 18 regulations that he said were outdated or redundant and stymied energy production, minerals exploration and mining on public lands. File Photo by Jemal CountessUPI | License Photo

June 3 (UPI) -- The Interior Department has eliminated 18 outdated or redundant Bureau of Land Management regulations that the Trump administration says stymied energy production on public lands.

The rescinded regulations include those regarding prospecting for mineral resources, mining claims, oil shale placer claims, and geothermal leases and drilling, Interior Secretary Doug Burgum said on Tuesday in a news release.

Other rescinded regulations include those for public lands hearings, annual fees for oil placer mining claims, surface management plans for mining, and hardrock mineral processing and milling.

"This effort embodies our dedication to removing bureaucratic red tape that hinders American innovation and energy production," Burgum said.

Related

"By rescinding these outdated regulations, we are not only reducing costs and streamlining processes but also reinforcing our commitment to energy independence and national prosperity."

Burgum said that commitment won't stop the Interior Department from "maintaining the highest standards of environmental stewardship."

At least one environmental group disagrees.

Removing the regulations also removes federal oversight of geothermal energy projects and mineral mining on public lands and in federally managed wilderness areas, officials with the Sierra Club said on Tuesday in a news release.

The changes were made without any public input, the Sierra Club said.

"Cutting the public out of a major policy change is a sign the policy isn't good for the public," said Athan Manuel, director of the Sierra Club's Lands Protection Program.

"Rather than give the American people a chance to check their work, the Trump administration is forcing through changes that make it easier for corporate polluters to profit off the public lands that are held in trust for the American people," Manuel said.

"It's just one more indication that [President] Donald Trump and his cabinet will stop at nothing to sell out our public lands to their billionaire buddies."

The Sierra Club said the regulatory changes also fast-track "corporate extraction, like drilling, mining and logging, on public lands."

It did not indicate whether or not a federal court challenge would be filed in the matter.

Latest Headlines

Santa Ono rejected to lead University of Florida after GOP backlash
U.S. News // 23 minutes ago
Santa Ono rejected to lead University of Florida after GOP backlash
June 3 (UPI) -- Former University of Michigan president, Dr. Santa Ono, saw his candidacy to become the next president at the University of Florida rejected Tuesday by the state board of governors amid backlash from Republicans.
Navy removes name of gay rights activist Harvey Milk from ship
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
Navy removes name of gay rights activist Harvey Milk from ship
June 3 (UPI) -- Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth has ordered the U.S. Navy to rename one of its ships, honoring the late gay rights activist Harvey Milk, as Pride month gets underway.
Mangione's attorneys ask court to remove shackles, body armor
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
Mangione's attorneys ask court to remove shackles, body armor
June 3 (UPI) -- Alleged murderer Luigi Mangione's attorneys want the court to allow him to attend court proceedings without wearing handcuffs or body armor.
FBI says active shooter incidents were down by 50% in 2024
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
FBI says active shooter incidents were down by 50% in 2024
June 3 (UPI) -- The United States had half as many active shooter incidents in 2024 as it did in 2023, the FBI announced on Tuesday.
NYC jury to decide Weinstein's fate following closing arguments
U.S. News // 5 hours ago
NYC jury to decide Weinstein's fate following closing arguments
June 3 (UPI) -- Closing arguments got underway Tuesday after former movie mogul Harvey Weinstein's legal defense team rested in the retrial of his vacatedrape conviction in New York.
Federal judge blocks Florida's social media ban for children
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
Federal judge blocks Florida's social media ban for children
June 3 (UPI) -- A federal judge in Florida on Tuesday temporarily blocked a state ban on social media for children, calling it "likely unconstitutional."
Citigroup ends 7-year firearms seller restrictions
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
Citigroup ends 7-year firearms seller restrictions
June 3 (UPI) -- Financial services provider Citigroup has ended its seven-year-old restrictions on financing firearms transactions.
'Real Housewives' hubby Girardi sentenced to 7+ years for embezzlement
U.S. News // 4 hours ago
'Real Housewives' hubby Girardi sentenced to 7+ years for embezzlement
June 3 (UPI) -- "Real Housewives of Beverly Hills " husband and former attorney Tom Girardi will spend real time in a federal prison for stealing $15 million from his former clients.
2025 to be 'hot year for ticks' in U.S., experts warn
U.S. News // 5 hours ago
2025 to be 'hot year for ticks' in U.S., experts warn
Ticks can be found across the contiguous United States, but several species thrive in the warm and humid climates of the central and eastern parts of the country from spring through fall.
2 rounds of tropical trouble brewing in Atlantic
U.S. News // 6 hours ago
2 rounds of tropical trouble brewing in Atlantic
Two rounds of tropical trouble disturbances are underway in the Atlantic Ocean, forecasters say.

Trending Stories

Ukraine claims successful strike on Crimean Bridge
Ukraine claims successful strike on Crimean Bridge
DHS: ICE agents detained Mass. student in operation targeting father
DHS: ICE agents detained Mass. student in operation targeting father
Chips Ahoy, Oreo maker sues grocery chain over 'copycat' packaging
Chips Ahoy, Oreo maker sues grocery chain over 'copycat' packaging
Italy's Mount Etna eruption largest in decade
Italy's Mount Etna eruption largest in decade
NYC jury to decide Weinstein's fate following closing arguments
NYC jury to decide Weinstein's fate following closing arguments

Follow Us