June 3, 2025 / 3:10 PM

NYC jury to decide Weinstein's fate following closing arguments

By Mike Heuer
Harvey Weinstein, former co-chairman of the Weinstein Co., sits in the courtroom at his criminal trial at Manhattan Criminal Court on Tuesday as closing arguments get underway. Photo by David 'Dee' Delgado/UPI
Harvey Weinstein, former co-chairman of the Weinstein Co., sits in the courtroom at his criminal trial at Manhattan Criminal Court on Tuesday as closing arguments get underway. Photo by David 'Dee' Delgado/UPI | License Photo

June 3 (UPI) -- Closing arguments got underway Tuesday after former movie mogul Harvey Weinstein's legal defense team rested in the retrial of his vacatedrape conviction in New York.

The retrial began six weeks ago with Weinstein, 73, charged with rape and sex crimes against three women accusers, who accused him of attacking them while in Manhattan between 2006 and 2013.

He had been convicted of rape and criminal sexual assault by a New York jury five years ago and was sentenced to 23 years in prison.

An appellate court overturned the conviction a year ago with a 4-3 ruling due to a trial judge improperly allowing "irrelevant" and "prejudicial" testimony and other evidence.

Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg said his office would refile charges against Weinstein.

The current trial accuses Weinstein of two counts of first-degree criminal sexual act and one count of third-degree rape.

A jury of seven women and two men likely will begin deliberations by the end of the day on Tuesday.

Prosecutors have argued Weinstein used his position in Hollywood to control the three alleged victims, who were trying to find work in television and film.

His accusers are Miriam Haley, Jessica Mann and Kaja Sokola, who testified against Weinstein and said they were young and seeking careers in Hollywood with Weinstein's help.

Prosecutors brought 24 witnesses before the court to testify against Weinstein, whose legal team has argued his accusers engaged in consensual acts.

The witnesses included former assistants to Weinstein; relatives and friends of his accusers; and hotel workers at locations where he is accused of assaulting the alleged victims.

None of the witnesses who triggered the appellate court's ruling overturning Weinstein's conviction testified in the current trial.

Weinstein also did not testify in the current or prior trial. He has pleaded not guilty to all charges.

If found guilty on any of the charges, Weinstein likely will spend the rest of his life in prison.

Even if found innocent, Weinstein would remain imprisoned for his 2022 conviction on similar charges in a separate case in California. His legal team has appealed that conviction.

Weinstein's downfall significantly contributed to the rise of the #MeToo movement in 2017 after The New York Times and the New York Daily News reported details of the accusations against him.

Others formerly accused of sexual misconduct include actor Kevin Spacey, comedian Louis C.K., and former New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo.

Rapper and music mogul Sean "Diddy" Combs is being tried in federal court in Manhattan on similar charges.

