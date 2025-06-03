Trending
June 3, 2025 / 5:44 PM

Federal judge blocks Florida's social media ban for children

By Sheri Walsh
A federal judge in Florida on Tuesday temporarily blocked a state ban on social media for children, calling it “likely unconstitutional.” The 2024 state law bans anyone under the age of 16 from using certain social media platforms, with the exception of 14 and 15-year-olds who have parental permission. File Photo by LoboStudioHamburg/Pixabay
June 3 (UPI) -- A federal judge in Florida on Tuesday temporarily blocked a state ban on social media for children, calling it "likely unconstitutional."

Chief U.S. District Judge Mark Walker issued a 58-page order, reversing part of the 2024 state law, which prohibits anyone under the age of 16 from using certain social media platforms, with the exception of 14- and 15-year-olds who have parental permission.

"Although this court today finds that Florida's challenged law is likely unconstitutional, it does not doubt that parents and legislators in the state have sincere concerns about the effects that social media use may have on youth, nor does it render parents or the state powerless to address those concerns," Walker wrote.

House Bill 3, also called "Online Protections for Minors," received bipartisan support when it passed last year. The bill, which was signed into law by Gov. Ron DeSantis, requires social media sites to delete accounts for anyone under the age of 14 or face hefty fines.

The law was scheduled to go into effect on Jan. 1, but the state attorney general's office agreed not to enforce it until the judge could rule on the request for a preliminary injunction. NetChoice and the Computer & Communications Industry Association, which represents social media platforms including Meta, Google and Snapchat, filed their lawsuit in October.

"This ruling vindicates our argument that Florida's statute violates the First Amendment by blocking and restricting minors -- and likely adults as well -- from using certain social media websites to view lawful content," Matt Schruers, president of Computer & Communications Industry Association, said Tuesday in a statement.

While the judge focused on the social media provisions of the law, he left intact the age verification requirement to access pornographic websites.

"An established principle of the First Amendment context is that enabling individuals to voluntarily restrict problematic content at the receiving end is preferred over restricting speech at the source," Walker wrote.

"In this context, that means that parents are best positioned to make the appropriately individualized determinations about whether or when their children should use social media platforms," the judge added.

Attorney General James Uthmeier, who was named as a defendant in the case, disagreed with Tuesday's ruling. His office said it plans to appeal.

"Florida parents voted through their elected representatives for a law protecting kids from the harmful and sometimes lifelong tragic impacts of social media," said spokesperson Jeremy Redfern.

"These platforms do not have a constitutional right to addict kids to their products."

