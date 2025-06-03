Trending
June 3, 2025 / 6:51 PM

FBI says active shooter incidents were down by 50% in 2024

Bureau says lone shooters accounted for all but one of the incidents.

By Mike Heuer
Handguns were the firearm used the most by active shooters in 2024, the FBI said in its '2024 Active Shooter Incidents in the United States' report that was published on Tuesday. File Photo by Brett_Hondow/Pixabay
June 3 (UPI) -- The United States had half as many active shooter incidents in 2024 as it did in 2023, the FBI announced on Tuesday.

The federal law enforcement agency released its "2024 Active Shooter Incidents in the United States" report, which shows 24 such reported incidents last year versus 48 in 2023.

The active shooter incidents killed a total of 23 and wounded 83 others. The 106 casualties were down 57% from 244 in 2023.

The federal law enforcement agency defines an active shooter incident as one or more people actively engaged in killing or trying to kill others in a populated area.

Mostly lone male shooters

Such incidents require a coordinated response by law enforcement and other first responders to minimize casualties, the FBI says.

The FBI says lone shooters accounted for all but one of the active shooter incidents, and two were involved in the lone incident with more than one shooter.

Males, 88%, greatly accounted for active shootings, with 22 reported vs. three, 12%, involving females.

The shooters were between 14 and 73 years of age, and five incidents involved shooters who had an identified connection with the location or at least one victim.

Last year's active shooter events occurred in 19 states and five types of locations.

Texas, California and North Carolina had the most

Texas led all states with four active shooter incidents, followed by two each in California and North Carolina, according to the report.

Common shooting locations were open spaces, businesses, schools, government locations and houses of worship, according to the FBI.

Places of business and educational locations each accounted for four active shooting incidents, followed by three in a governmental location and one in a house of worship.

Such incidents were more likely to happen between 6 a.m. and noon and in open spaces, where half of 2024's active shooter incidents occurred.

June recorded the most active shooter incidents with five, followed by September with four.

Seven active shooter incidents happened on a Monday, which is the most, but all other days of the week also had reported incidents.

Handguns were used the most

The FBI report says 29 firearms were used in the 24 active shooter incidents.

A total of 17 handguns were used in 59% of incidents, vs. nine rifles in 31% and three shotguns in 10% of such events.

No active shooters wore body armor, and 14 of the 25 active shooters in 2024 were arrested, while five were killed by law enforcement. Six shooters committed suicide.

Since the passage of the Investigative Assistance for Violent Crimes Act of 2012, the FBI has examined active shooter incidents since 2000.

The agency has published annual reports every year since 2014.

