June 3, 2025 / 3:20 AM

U.S. citizen gets 10 years for joining ISIS in Syria

By Darryl Coote
The Justice Department under Attorney General Pam Bondi on Monday announced a U.S. citizen has been sentenced to 10 years in federal prison for joining ISIS. File Photo by Samuel Corum/UPI
June 3 (UPI) -- A 49-year-old naturalized U.S. citizen who pleaded guilty to charges of fighting U.S.-led coalition forces as an Islamic State militant has been sentenced to 10 years in federal prison.

Lirim Sylejmani was sentenced Monday after pleading guilty in December to charges of receiving military training from ISIS, a designated foreign terrorist organization.

"The defendant will spend a decade in prison thinking about the betrayal to this country," U.S. Attorney Jeanine Ferris Pirro said in a statement.

Sylejmani and his family were detained by the Syrian Democratic Forces in Syria on Feb. 27, 2019, as coalition fighters made their final advances on ISIS' last caliphate in the country, which fell the next month.

He was then transferred to U.S. law enforcement on Sept. 15 the following year to face charges in the United States.

According to prosecutors, Sylejmani worked with ISIS from November 2015, when he moved from Kosovo to Syria to join the militant group, to the day of his capture.

Prosecutors said he changed his name to Abu Sulayman al-Kosovi and trained alongside other recruits to be an ISIS soldier following his arrival in the Middle Eastern country. His training included instruction on using AK-47 rifles, PK machine guns, M-16 rifles and grenades.

The Justice Department said he fought against the Syrian Democratic Forces and was wounded in battle, having been hit by shrapnel in the leg. Because of the injury, he was reassigned to a different battalion in the fall of 2017. Prosecutors said he was paid for his services by ISIS.

After being captured, Sylejmani spoke with various media outlets, telling NPR in late 2019 that he and his family arrived in Syria via Canada. He said ISIS promised them free housing, electricity and water, but instead, they "starved" living under the caliphate.

"Anyone thinking that ISIS is the answer to their questions, best think again," Pirro said. "We will go to any lengths to root out subversive individuals who want to overthrow the government and harm its citizens."

