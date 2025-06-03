Alaska Airlines to launch first European flights to Rome in 2026

On Tuesday, Alaska Airlines announced its first European flights to Rome in 2026. Photo by John G. Mabanglo/EPA

June 3 (UPI) -- Alaska Airlines is planning to start its first flights to Europe from Seattle, which will add Rome as a destination.

The flights are set to begin in May 2026 and will go on sale in the fall, Alaska said.

Their new route will fly with Boeing 787-9 Dreamliner jets, which are being operated by the airlines.

Alaska plans to transform Seattle to the west coast's main global gateway.

"We are serious about building a global gateway out of Seattle, and we will serve the major demand markets," said Alaska's chief commercial officer, Andrew Harrison.

Italy is a popular destination which led Alaska's much larger rivals like Delta and United to ramp their services up.

In September 2024,Alaska Airlines completed its $1.9 billion purchase of Hawaiian Airline which gave it access to 29 international markets and over 141 new destinations.

Last month Alaska launched services to Tokyo's Narita International Airport and plans to start service to Seoul in September.

The airline needs Federal Aviation Administration approval to have the combined fleet from Hawaiian on a single operating certificate, Alaska expects this in the fourth quarter.