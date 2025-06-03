Trending
June 3, 2025 / 8:36 PM

Santa Ono rejected to lead University of Florida after GOP backlash

By Sheri Walsh
Dr. Santa Ono, former University of Michigan president, was rejected Tuesday as the next president at the University of Florida, amid conservative backlash over previous statements on diversity, equity and inclusion initiatives. File Photo by Heinz Ruckemann/UPI
Dr. Santa Ono, former University of Michigan president, was rejected Tuesday as the next president at the University of Florida, amid conservative backlash over previous statements on diversity, equity and inclusion initiatives. File Photo by Heinz Ruckemann/UPI | License Photo

June 3 (UPI) -- Dr. Santa Ono, the former president at the University of Michigan, was rejected Tuesday as the next president at the University of Florida amid backlash from Republicans over his earlier support of diversity, equity and inclusion initiatives.

Tuesday's decision by the 17-member Board of Governors comes one week after UF's Board of Trustees unanimously approved Ono as the finalist.

Ono was on track to become one of the highest paid public university presidents in the country. He was due to sign a five-year contract with a base salary of $1.5 million and incentives to earn as much as $15 million over the life of the deal.

Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis, who signed the 2023 bill banning DEI initiatives in public colleges, delivered a lukewarm response when Ono became the presidential pick, saying Ono's statements made him "cringe."

Other Republicans, including Sen. Rick Scott and Reps. Byron Donalds and Greg Steube expressed outrage.

"The UF Board of Trustees has made a grave mistake," Steube wrote in a post last week. "Dr. Ono gave it his best 'college try' walking back his woke past, claiming he's now 'evolved.' But I'm not sold. This role is too important to gamble on convenient conversions."

Republican state Rep. Jimmy Patronis also questioned the presidential search committee's decision to make Ono the sole finalist.

"UF sets the benchmark for education nationwide. There's too much smoke with Santa Ono. We need a leader, not a DEI acolyte. Leave the Ann Arbor thinking in Ann Arbor," Patronis wrote on X.

During questioning for the role, Ono stated he believed DEI programs do more harm than good. He said he closed the University of Michigan's DEI offices in March and vowed DEI would not return to Florida's campus, if he were president.

"The fact is some of my past remarks about DEI do not reflect what I believe, and that evolution did not take place overnight and it was shaped over a year and a half of thinking, discussions, listening to faculty, staff and students and their thoughts on the DEI program," Ono said.

Ono, who was criticized for allowing an encampment of pro-Palestinian protesters to remain at the University of Michigan for a month, vowed last week during questioning to fight anti-Semitism at the University of Florida.

"Let me be very clear: based on my experience, I believe that anti-Semitism is not just one form of hatred among many," Ono said. "It is a uniquely virulent and persistent threat, especially on college campuses today."

