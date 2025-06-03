Trending
U.S. News
June 3, 2025 / 11:12 PM

2 Chinese scholars charged for smuggling biological pathogen into U.S.

By Darryl Coote
Share with X
The FBI has arrested two Chinese scholars accused of smuggling a dangerous biological pathogen into the United States. File Photo by Bonnie Cash/UPI
The FBI has arrested two Chinese scholars accused of smuggling a dangerous biological pathogen into the United States. File Photo by Bonnie Cash/UPI | License Photo

June 3 (UPI) -- The Justice Department on Tuesday announced charges against two Chinese scholars accused of smuggling a dangerous biological pathogen with agroterrorism potential into the United States.

The scholars, Yunqing Jian, 33, and Zunyong Liu, 34, are facing charges of conspiracy, goods smuggling, making false statements and visa fraud.

"The alleged actions of these Chinese nationals -- including a loyal member of the Chinese Communist Party -- are of the gravest national security concerns," U.S. Attorney Jerome Gorgon Jr. said in a statement.

"These two aliens have been charged with smuggling a fungus that has been described as a 'potential agroterrorism weapon' into the heartland of America, where they apparently intended to use a University of Michigan laboratory to further their scheme."

Related

The biological pathogen the couple are alleged to have smuggled into the United States has been identified as fusarium graminearum, a fungus that causes head blight, which poses significant threat to wheat, barley, maize and rice.

What the couple intended to do with the noxious fungus was not apparent, but the complaint filed against them states that Jian, an alleged member of the CCP and a scholar at the University of Michigan, is accused of receiving funding from Beijing for her work on the pathogen and that Liu, her boyfriend, conducts research on the same fungus at a Chinese university.

According to the complaint, Liu lied about smuggling fusarium graminearum into the United States through the Detroit Metropolitan Airport with the intent to conduct research on it at a laboratory at his girlfriend's school.

Federal prosecutors said that Liu has admitted to smuggling the pathogen into the country.

"These individuals exploited their access to laboratory facilities at a local university to engage in the smuggling of biological pathogens, an act that posed an imminent threat to public safety," Cheyvoryea Gibson, special agent in charge of the FBI Detroit Field Office, said in a statement.

The pair were arrested by the FBI, and Jian was to appear in federal court in Detroit on Tuesday afternoon.

The University of Michigan released a statement in response to the charges, stating they "strongly condemn any actions that seek to harm, threaten national security or undermine the university's critical public mission."

"It is important to note that the university has received no funding from the Chinese government in relation to research conducted by the accused individuals," the school added.

"We have and will continue to cooperate with federal law enforcement in its ongoing investigation and prosecution."

The charges were announced a week after Secretary of State Marco Rubio said they were working to "aggressively revoke" visas of Chinese students, without citing a reason.

Chinese academics stealing technology and intellectual property was a large concern for the first Trump administration, whose Justice Department had launched a controversial program to specifically prosecute Chinese accused of corporate espionage -- a program the Biden administration shuttered under criticism that it fueled intolerance and bias.

"This case is a sobering reminder that the CCP is working around the clock to deploy operatives and researchers to infiltrate American institutions and target our food supply, which would have grave consequences... putting American lives and our economy at serious risk," FBI Director Kash Patel said in a statement on X.

Latest Headlines

FAA seeks 'top innovators' to rebuild air traffic control system
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
FAA seeks 'top innovators' to rebuild air traffic control system
June 3 (UPI) -- Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy announced Tuesday the FAA is searching for "top innovators" to lead the rebuilding of the nation's "antiquated" air traffic control system.
Santa Ono rejected to lead University of Florida after GOP backlash
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
Santa Ono rejected to lead University of Florida after GOP backlash
June 3 (UPI) -- Former University of Michigan president, Dr. Santa Ono, saw his candidacy to become the next president at the University of Florida rejected Tuesday by the state board of governors amid backlash from Republicans.
Navy removes name of gay rights activist Harvey Milk from ship
U.S. News // 5 hours ago
Navy removes name of gay rights activist Harvey Milk from ship
June 3 (UPI) -- Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth has ordered the U.S. Navy to rename one of its ships, honoring the late gay rights activist Harvey Milk, as Pride month gets underway.
Feds remove 18 regulations that hurt energy production and mining
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
Feds remove 18 regulations that hurt energy production and mining
June 3 (UPI) -- The Interior Department has eliminated 18 outdated or redundant Bureau of Land Management regulations that the Trump administration says stymied energy production on public lands.
Mangione's attorneys ask court to remove shackles, body armor
U.S. News // 4 hours ago
Mangione's attorneys ask court to remove shackles, body armor
June 3 (UPI) -- Alleged murderer Luigi Mangione's attorneys want the court to allow him to attend court proceedings without wearing handcuffs or body armor.
FBI says active shooter incidents were down by 50% in 2024
U.S. News // 5 hours ago
FBI says active shooter incidents were down by 50% in 2024
June 3 (UPI) -- The United States had half as many active shooter incidents in 2024 as it did in 2023, the FBI announced on Tuesday.
NYC jury to decide Weinstein's fate following closing arguments
U.S. News // 9 hours ago
NYC jury to decide Weinstein's fate following closing arguments
June 3 (UPI) -- Closing arguments got underway Tuesday after former movie mogul Harvey Weinstein's legal defense team rested in the retrial of his vacatedrape conviction in New York.
Federal judge blocks Florida's social media ban for children
U.S. News // 6 hours ago
Federal judge blocks Florida's social media ban for children
June 3 (UPI) -- A federal judge in Florida on Tuesday temporarily blocked a state ban on social media for children, calling it "likely unconstitutional."
Citigroup ends 7-year firearms seller restrictions
U.S. News // 6 hours ago
Citigroup ends 7-year firearms seller restrictions
June 3 (UPI) -- Financial services provider Citigroup has ended its seven-year-old restrictions on financing firearms transactions.
'Real Housewives' hubby Girardi sentenced to 7+ years for embezzlement
U.S. News // 7 hours ago
'Real Housewives' hubby Girardi sentenced to 7+ years for embezzlement
June 3 (UPI) -- "Real Housewives of Beverly Hills " husband and former attorney Tom Girardi will spend real time in a federal prison for stealing $15 million from his former clients.

Trending Stories

Ukraine claims successful strike on Crimean Bridge
Ukraine claims successful strike on Crimean Bridge
DHS: ICE agents detained Mass. student in operation targeting father
DHS: ICE agents detained Mass. student in operation targeting father
NYC jury to decide Weinstein's fate following closing arguments
NYC jury to decide Weinstein's fate following closing arguments
Chips Ahoy, Oreo maker sues grocery chain over 'copycat' packaging
Chips Ahoy, Oreo maker sues grocery chain over 'copycat' packaging
Education Department pauses Social Security garnishments for defaulted student loans
Education Department pauses Social Security garnishments for defaulted student loans

Follow Us