June 3, 2025 / 4:47 AM

Judges dismisses California's tariff case so it can be tried in CIT

By Darryl Coote
California under Gov. Gavin Newsom is suing the Trump administration over its imposition of international tariffs. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI
California under Gov. Gavin Newsom is suing the Trump administration over its imposition of international tariffs. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

June 3 (UPI) -- A federal judge has dismissed California's lawsuit challenging President Donald Trump's tariffs, paving the way for the case to be transferred to the Court of International Trade.

The ruling on Monday is a partial win for both sides, as the Trump administration had requested that the lawsuit be transferred to the New York-based court, while California had asked for the case to be dismissed so it could be appealed to the liberal-leaning Ninth Circuit Court of Appeals if necessary.

"We strongly believe this case belongs in federal district court and are pleased the court considered our wishes in dismissing this case so we have the opportunity to seek review," California Attorney General Rob Bonta said in a statement.

California filed its lawsuit against the Trump administration in mid-April asking the court to declare Trump's on-again, off-again tariffs illegal and unenforceable by federal agents on the grounds that the president's use of the International Emergency Economic Powers Act to impose them is unconstitutional.

Trump imposed tariffs under the IEEPA of 1977, which, according to the Congressional Research Service, grants the president sweeping authority to regulate economic transactions after declaring a national emergency -- which he did, citing a "large and persistent trade deficit" as well as drugs coming into the country.

California filed its lawsuit arguing that tariffs are not among the tools the IEEPA authorizes the president to use. It also said the tariffs would harm California, the nation's largest importer and second-largest exporter.

In her ruling Monday, U.S. District Judge Jacqueline Scott Corley said she dismissed the case because the Court of International Trade is the proper venue for it.

"Because California requests dismissal rather than transfer to the CIT, transfer is not in the interest of justice," she said.

