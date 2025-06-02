Trending
June 2, 2025 / 2:44 PM

Ongoing Canadian wildfires color skies in northern U.S. regions

By Ian Stark
Photo by John Angelillo/UPI
1 of 2 | The sky shows colors of red and orange as the sun is blocked by clouds behind the Statue of Liberty after sunrise in New Jersey on this past Thursday, March 29. Parts of the Northeast were blocked by clouds from seeing a partial solar eclipse Saturday morning. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

June 2 (UPI) -- Several states across the American landscape were expected Monday to see and feel the effects of smoke that has billowed outward from wildfires that continue to burn across Canada, such as in the provinces of Manitoba and Saskatchewan.

The effect was already evident in Montana, Minnesota, the Dakotas, Wisconsin and Michigan on Saturday, as skies grew hazy over some of the states that line up along the United States' northern border. However, by Sunday morning the smoke traveled around a thousand miles, over Illinois, Ohio and Indiana to South Carolina, which led to a sunrise that was hued red.

The smoke is expected to continue its spread throughout the week. Weather forecasters expect hazy sunsets Monday in East Coast cities such as Boston and New York due to its lofty presence.

In addition to smoky skies, air quality alerts have been issued in many impacted locations. According to the American Lung Association, where such alerts have been issued, "It is unhealthy to breathe and can be especially harmful to sensitive groups, including children, older adults, and people with lung diseases like asthma and chronic obstructive pulmonary disease."

