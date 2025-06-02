Trump pulls Jared Isaacman nomination to lead NASA days before vote

June 2 (UPI) -- Just days before the U.S. Senate was set to hold a confirmation vote, President Donald Trump withdrew Jared Isaacman's nomination for NASA administrator, citing "prior associations."

While the White House did not reveal specifics about why the nomination was being pulled, spokesperson Liz Huston confirmed Monday that the administration is looking for a new candidate to lead the agency.

"The administrator of NASA will help lead humanity into space and execute President Trump's bold mission of planting the American flag on the planet Mars," Huston said. "It's essential that the next leader of NASA is in complete alignment with President Trump's America First agenda and a replacement will be announced directly by President Trump soon."

On Saturday, Trump revealed in a post on Truth Social that he was withdrawing the nomination "after a thorough review of prior associations," without providing more details.

"I am hereby withdrawing the nomination of Jared Isaacman to head NASA. I will soon announce a new nominee, who will be mission aligned and will put America First in space," Trump said.

Isaacman was expected to be confirmed this week after Senate Majority Leader John Thune, R-S.D., filed cloture on the nomination May 22. Several Democratic members of the Senate Commerce Committee had voted with Republicans in April to favorably report the nomination to the full Senate.

Isaacman, a commercial astronaut and billionaire businessman with ties to SpaceX, led the first all-civilian space flight into orbit and had received the endorsement of 28 former NASA astronauts. Sen. Tim Sheehy, R-Mont., criticized the administration's decision to pull his nomination.

"Astronaut and successful businessman Isaacman was a strong choice by President Trump to lead NASA," Sheet wrote in a post on X. "I was proud to introduce Jared at his hearing and strongly oppose efforts to derail his nomination."

NASA released details Friday about its proposed fiscal year 2026 budget, which includes 25% cuts to the space agency's overall spending. In April, Isaacman criticized reports that science funding could be cut by nearly 50%, saying it "does not appear to be an optimal outcome."

After Trump's weekend post, Isaacman -- who was nominated last December -- thanked the president and the Senate "who supported me throughout this journey."

"The past six months have been enlightening and, honestly, a bit thrilling. I have gained a much deeper appreciation for the complexities of government and the weight our political leaders carry," Isaacman wrote Saturday in a post on X.

"I have not flown my last mission -- whatever form that may ultimately take -- but I remain incredibly optimistic that humanity's greatest spacefaring days lie ahead. I'll always be grateful for this opportunity and cheering on our president and NASA as they lead us on the greatest adventure in human history."