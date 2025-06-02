U.S. News
June 2, 2025 / 1:07 AM

Four wounded, one killed in southern Virginia shooting

By Darryl Coote
Juwan Montel Baker, 26, of Danville has been arrested in connection to an early Sunday shooting that resulted in five people shot, including one person fatally. Photo courtesy of Danville Police Department/Release
June 2 (UPI) -- Five people were shot, including one person fatally, in a shooting that erupted at a large outdoor gathering in southern Virginia over the weekend, authorities said.

According to preliminary information, the early Sunday shooting involved gunmen in a Chrysler sedan and individuals at a party in the 100 block of Carver Drive in Danville, a city of about 42,000 near the Virginia-North Carolina border.

The Danville Police Department said in a statement that the shooting occurred shortly before 1:30 a.m. local time Sunday. Officers dispatched to the area following reports of shots fired found a deceased man, later identified as Jay'Shaun Tiejae White, 22, in the front passenger seat of a Chrysler sedan with gunshot wounds to his upper body.

Officers found the suspected driver of the vehicle, identified as a 26-year-old man, suffering from a gunshot wound on an adjacent street. The victim was then transported by ambulance to Sovah Health Danville.

Three additional victims later arrived on their own at the health center with injuries from the gunfight, the police department said.

The victims have been identified as two men, ages 31 and 25, and a 19-year-old woman. The woman has since been treated and released, while the three men have been transferred to other medical facilities, police said.

Juwan Montel Baker, 26, of Danville, has been arrested in connection with the shooting. Police said he was a passenger in the sedan, and he has been charged with three counts each of discharging a firearm from a moving vehicle, malicious wounding and use of a firearm in the commission of a felony.

According to The Gun Violence Archive, there have been at least 127 mass shootings involving four or more people shot so far in the United States this year.

