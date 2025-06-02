Trending
U.S. News
June 2, 2025 / 7:46 PM

Romanian man pleads guilty to leading 'swatting' of U.S. officials

By Allen Cone
Share with X
A Romanian man on Monday in Washington, D.C., pleaded guilty as the ringleader of a group making bomb threats and triggering "swatting" attacks against U.S. officials and legislators, the Justice Department said. File photo by Bonnie Cash/UPI
A Romanian man on Monday in Washington, D.C., pleaded guilty as the ringleader of a group making bomb threats and triggering "swatting" attacks against U.S. officials and legislators, the Justice Department said. File photo by Bonnie Cash/UPI | License Photo

June 2 (UPI) -- A Romanian man on Monday pleaded guilty as the ringleader of a group making bomb threats and triggering "swatting" attacks against 75 U.S. public officials, including members of Congress, four religious institutions and journalists, the Justice Department said.

Thomasz Szabo, 26, was extradited from Romania to the District of Columbia in November, DOJ said in a news release.

Szabo and his co-conspirators reported false emergencies at government buildings, houses of worship, and private residences, including the homes of senior government officials, prosecutors said.

Nemanja Radovanovic, 21, of Serbia, was charged with Szabo in August 2024 on one count of conspiracy, 29 counts of threats and false information regarding explosives, and four counts of transmitting threats in interstate and foreign commerce.

Related

Szabo, who is also known as Plank, Jonah and Cypher, pleaded guilty to one count of conspiracy and one count of threats involving explosives.

He faces up to 15 years in prison for the two counts. Sentencing is scheduled for Oct. 23.

"This defendant led a dangerous swatting criminal conspiracy, deliberately threatening dozens of government officials with violent hoaxes and targeting our nation's security infrastructure from behind a screen overseas," Attorney General Pam Bondi said in a statement.

In late 2020, Szabo founded an online community that falsely reported threats at the addresses for the purpose of provoking a police response there, DOJ said. He was the moderator of chat groups.

The false reports included a threat in December 2020 to commit a mass shooting at New York City synagogues, and one in January 2021 to detonate explosives at the U.S. Capitol and kill President-elect Joe Biden.

Szabo publicized "swatting" activity to his followers and encouraged them to engage in behavior like that.

From Dec. 24, 2023, to early January 2024, DOJ said members of Szabo's group committed swatting and bomb threats that included at least 25 members of U.S. Congress or family members, at least six current or former senior U.S. Executive Branch officials, at least 13 current or former senior federal law enforcement officials, multiple members of the federal judiciary and at least 27 current or former state government officials or family members of officials. Also targeted were religious institutions and remembers of the media.

"I did 25+ swattings today," one subordinate bragged to Sazabi, and "creating massive havoc in America. $500,000+ in taxpayers wasted in just two days."

Investigating the cases were the U.S. Secret Service Washington Field Office and Criminal Investigative Division, the FBI's Washington and Minneapolis Field Offices, and the U.S. Capitol Police.

In December, U.S. Capitol Police Chief Thomas Manger testified before the Senate Rules and Administration Committee about the need for more officers as the number of threats against members of Congress escalates.

Other agencies assisting were in Bucharest, Romania; south Florida, central Florida; Syracuse, N.Y.; western Washington State; South Dakota; southern Illinois; and northern New York.

"Today, Szabo pleaded guilty to a years-long conspiracy that targeted victims with swatting and bomb threats, including to government buildings, houses of worship and homes of government officials," FBI Director Kash Patel said. "Swatting endangers lives and will not be tolerated by the FBI. We are fully committed to working with our partners."

"Anyone who hijacks police resources for senseless crimes like these will have to answer for their actions," interim U.S. Attorney Jeanine Ferris Pirro in the District of Columbia said.

Szabo was born in Egypt and lived in Kuwait for 17 years.

Latest Headlines

Trump pulls Jared Isaacman nomination to lead NASA days before vote
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
Trump pulls Jared Isaacman nomination to lead NASA days before vote
June 2 (UPI) -- Just days before the U.S. Senate was set to hold a confirmation vote, President Donald Trump withdrew Jared Isaacman's nomination for NASA administrator, citing "prior associations."
Man charged with federal hate crime, attempted murder in Colorado
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
Man charged with federal hate crime, attempted murder in Colorado
June 2 (UPI) -- The man accused of using a flamethrower and Molotov cocktails to burn people demonstrating in support of Israeli hostages was charged with a federal hate crime and is facing 16 Colorado counts of attempted murder.
Rep. Nadler wants House probe after DHS handcuffs aide in N.Y. office
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
Rep. Nadler wants House probe after DHS handcuffs aide in N.Y. office
June 2 (UPI) -- U.S. Rep. Jerry Nadler said he wants a congressional investigation after a Department of Homeland Security officer handcuffed a staff at the Democrat's office in New York in the same building as immigration court.
Betting stocks decline as Illinois raises taxes on legal sports wagers
U.S. News // 5 hours ago
Betting stocks decline as Illinois raises taxes on legal sports wagers
June 2 (UPI) -- Illinois legislators have approved a new state budget that raises taxes on legal sports wagers, causing betting stocks to decline Monday.
Ongoing Canadian wildfires color skies in northern U.S. regions
U.S. News // 6 hours ago
Ongoing Canadian wildfires color skies in northern U.S. regions
June 2 (UPI) -- Several states across the American landscape were expected Monday to see and feel the effects of smoke that has billowed outward from wildfires that continue to burn across Canada.
Suspect in custody following mass stabbing in Oregon; 11 hospitalized
U.S. News // 17 hours ago
Suspect in custody following mass stabbing in Oregon; 11 hospitalized
June 2 (UPI) -- Authorities in Oregon said a suspect was in custody after 11 people were reportedly hospitalized following a mass stabbing in downtown Salem.
Supreme Court declines to hear challenge against Maryland gun law
U.S. News // 8 hours ago
Supreme Court declines to hear challenge against Maryland gun law
June 2 (UPI) -- The Supreme Court announced Monday that it won't hear a Second Amendment challenge in regard to a Maryland law that bans semiautomatic rifles, such as the AR-15.
Senate tussles over filibuster, tax cuts in Trump's legislative agenda
U.S. News // 9 hours ago
Senate tussles over filibuster, tax cuts in Trump's legislative agenda
June 2 (UPI) -- Senate Republicans seek to make President Donald Trump's 2017 tax cuts permanent while Democrats push for a ruling from the Senate Parliamentarian as the chamber weigh's Trump's legislative agenda bill.
China rejects Trump claims that it violated trade deal
U.S. News // 10 hours ago
China rejects Trump claims that it violated trade deal
June 2 (UPI) -- China announced Monday that it rejects accusations made by the Trump administration that it has broken terms in regard to the recent trade deal made between the two nations.
China criticizes Hegseth's 'Cold War mentality' on Indo-Pacific
U.S. News // 1 day ago
China criticizes Hegseth's 'Cold War mentality' on Indo-Pacific
June 1 (UPI) -- China criticized the United States on Sunday for having a "Cold War mentality" after Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth described Beijing as a threat the Indo-Pacific region in a speech Saturday.

Trending Stories

Suspect in custody following mass stabbing in Oregon; 11 hospitalized
Suspect in custody following mass stabbing in Oregon; 11 hospitalized
8 hurt in attack targeting Boulder event supporting Israeli hostages
8 hurt in attack targeting Boulder event supporting Israeli hostages
Four wounded, one killed in southern Virginia shooting
Four wounded, one killed in southern Virginia shooting
Trump-backed conservative Karol Nawrocki wins Poland's presidency
Trump-backed conservative Karol Nawrocki wins Poland's presidency
Two people killed, one a police officer, in California shooting
Two people killed, one a police officer, in California shooting

Follow Us