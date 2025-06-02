U.S. News
June 2, 2025 / 3:20 AM

Suspect in custody following mass stabbing in Oregon; 11 hosptialized

By Darryl Coote
June 2 (UPI) -- Authorities in Oregon said a suspect was in custody after 11 people were reportedly hospitalized following a mass stabbing in downtown Salem.

The Salem Police Department said in a statement published to X on Sunday night that officers were investigating "a stabbing incident" involving multiple victims who were transported for medical care.

"The suspect is in custody," the statement said.

The suspect has not yet been identified.

Salem police spokesperson Angela Hedrick told the Statesman Journal that 11 victims were suffering from various injuries and had all been transported to Salem Hospital.

Multiple roads in downtown Salem were closed for the investigation but were reopened a few hours later.

This is a developing story.

