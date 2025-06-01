Two people rescued from small plane crash in Long Island Sound

June 1 (UPI) -- Crews rescued two people aboard a small plane that crashed into Long Island Sound Sunday near a Connecticut airport, according to the FAA and U.S. Coast Guard.

The Piper PA-32 plane went down about 10:30 a.m. south of the Tweed New Haven Airport in New Haven, a statement from the FAA said.

"The two persons onboard the aircraft were rescued and in stable condition," the Coast Guard said in a statement, according to ABC News.

The Coast Guard dispatched a 45-foot New Haven-based rescue boat to the scene after the Sector Long Island Sound Command Center received notification of the incident from the air traffic control tower that the plane had gone down near the Thimble Islands close to Branford, Ct.

The rescued passengers were taken to the Stony Creek Pier in Branford, the Coast Guard said.

The FAA is investigating the incident.