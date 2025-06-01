U.S. News
June 1, 2025 / 9:07 PM

Two people killed, one a police officer, in California shooting

By Mark Moran
Police are investigating a shooting that left one officer and another man dead in the Los Angeles County City of Baldwin Park. Image by Simaah from Pixabay
June 1 (UPI) -- Two Southern California police officers were shot Saturday night, one fatally, after a gunfight ensued with a suspect who ambushed them after allegedly shooting and killing a man, police reported.

The officer who was killed was identified as Officer Samuel Rivero, according to a statement from the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department.

The incident happened just after 7:10 p.m. EDT in the Los Angeles County city of Baldwin Park after the officers responded to reports of a man shooting a rifle in a residential area, a Sunday statement from the city of Baldwin park said.

The statement said the suspect opened fire on the officers with no warning as they arrived on the scene, hitting them both. Los Angeles County Sheriff Robert G. Luna called the incident a "double homicide," and said the other deceased person was an adult male.

"Last night was a night of tragedy for our community," Baldwin Park Mayor Alejandra Avila said in a statement. "Many in our community have been affected by these crimes, and I ask that you embrace your officers and neighbors, support them in their time of need and show one another the best of Baldwin Park."

