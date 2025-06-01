U.S. News
June 1, 2025 / 7:06 PM / Updated at 8:18 PM

Several injured in 'targeted terror attack' near Colorado mall

By Mark Moran
Police in Boulder, Colo., are investigating a 'targeted terror attack' near a suburban shopping mall where demonstrators were holding a peaceful pro-Israeli march in support of hostages held in Gaza. Photo courtesy of CBS Denver
Police in Boulder, Colo., are investigating a 'targeted terror attack' near a suburban shopping mall where demonstrators were holding a peaceful pro-Israeli march in support of hostages held in Gaza. Photo courtesy of CBS Denver

June 1 (UPI) -- Several people were injured in an attack near a mall that police are calling a "target terror attack" in Boulder, Colo. Sunday, FBI Director Kash Patel said. A suspect is in custody.

"Our agents and local law enforcement are on the scene already, and we will share updates as more information becomes available, Patel said, according his post on X.

The incident occurred just before 1:30p.m. MDT at Pearl St. Mall where a group was gathered in a peaceful pro-Israel demonstration, known as the Boulder Run for their Lives event.

The Anti Defamation League said it was aware of the attack.

"ADL is monitoring the situation in Colorado as we approach the holiday of Shavuot," it said in a statement on Facebook.

Police responded to reports of a man wielding a weapon and that people were being set on fire, a statement on social media from the Boulder Police Department said. It said there were multiple burn victims on the scene.

Witnesses told local media that the suspect attacked victims with Molotov cocktails.

Police established an evacuation zone and directed people to avoid the area. Emergency medical crews transported several victims to local hospitals, some of whom sustained life-threatening injuries, police said.

Colo. Gov. Jared Polis called the incident a "heinous act of terror."

"Hate-filled acts of any kind are unacceptable," he wrote on X. "While details emerge, the state works with local and federal law enforcement to support this investigation."

Please check back for updates as this is a developing story.

