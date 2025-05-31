U.S. News
May 31, 2025 / 10:19 AM / Updated at 10:22 AM

Appeals court keeps pause on Trump's mass firings at 21 agencies

By Allen Cone
Share with X
Federal workers and protesters hold signs and form a picket line in New York Citty on March 25. File photo by John Angelillo/UPI
1 of 2 | Federal workers and protesters hold signs and form a picket line in New York Citty on March 25. File photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

May 31 (UPI) -- An three-judge federal appeals panel has kept in place a lower court's decision to pause the Trump administration's plans to downsize the federal workforce through layoffs.

Late Friday, the U.S. 9th Circuit Court of Appeals in a 2-1 decision denied an emergency motion by the federal government to stay U.S. District Judge Susan Illston's order on May 9 that halted terminations at 21 agencies.

The layoffs are called reductions in force, or RIFs.

In a 45-page ruling, the appeals court in California wrote the challengers likely will win the case on the merits.

Related

The appeal panel said the Trump executive order on Feb. 13 "far exceeds the President's supervisory powers under the Constitution."

The Trump administration has also asked the Supreme Court to decide and has not acted.

"A single judge is attempting to unconstitutionally seize the power of hiring and firing from the Executive Branch," White House spokesman Harrison Fields told CNN in a statement. "The President has the authority to exercise the power of the entire executive branch - singular district court judges cannot abuse the power of the entire judiciary to thwart the President's agenda."

Ruling for the plaintiffs were Senior Circuit Judge William Fletcher, an appointee of President Bill Clinton and Lucy Koh, selected by President Joe. Consuelo Maria Callahan, an appointee of President George W. Bush, wrote in her dissent that "the President has the right to direct agencies, and OMB and OPM to guide them, to exercise their statutory authority to lawfully conduct RIFs."

Fletcher wrote: "The kind of reorganization contemplated by the Order has long been subject to Congressional approval."

Illston, who was nominated by President Bill Clinton and serves in San Francisco, had backed the lawsuit by labor unions and cities filed on April 28, including San Francisco, Chicago, Baltimore and Harris County in Houston. She questioned whether Trump's administration was acting lawfully in reducing the federal workforce and felt Congress should have a role.

"The President has the authority to seek changes to executive branch agencies, but he must do so in lawful ways and, in the case of large-scale reorganizations, with the cooperation of the legislative branch," Illston wrote after hearing arguments from both sides.

"Many presidents have sought this cooperation before; many iterations of Congress have provided it. Nothing prevents the President from requesting this cooperation -- as he did in his prior term of office. Indeed, the Court holds the President likely must request Congressional cooperation to order the changes he seeks, and thus issues a temporary restraining order to pause large-scale reductions in force in the meantime."

The coalition of organizations suing told CNN said after the appeals decision: "We are gratified by the court's decision today to allow the pause of these harmful actions to endure while our case proceeds."

After Trump's executive order, the Department of Government Efficiency submitted a Workforce Optimization Initiative and the Office of Personnel Management also issued a memo.

During Trump's first 100 days in office, at least 121,000 workers have been laid off or targeted for layoffs, according to a CNN analysis. There are more than 3 million workers among civilian and military personnel.

Some of them have taken buyouts, "including those motivated to do so by the threat of upcoming RIFs," according to the Center for Budget and Policy Priorities.

That includes 10,000 at the Department of Health and Human Services through RIF as part of a plan to cut 20,000 employees. That includes 20% of the workforce of the Food and Drug Administration and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

The agencies, run by Cabinet-level personnel, sued were Agriculture, Commerce, Defense, Energy, Health and Human Services, Homeland Security, Justice, Housing and Urban Development, Interior, Justice, Labor, State and Treasury, Transportation, Veterans Affairs. The Education Department, which Trump wants to dismantle, was not listed, but 50% of the workforce has been let go.

Six additional agencies with statutory basis elsewhere in the United States Code were named: AmeriCorps, General Services Administration, National Labor Relations Board, National Science Foundation, Small Business Administration and Environmental Protection Agency.

Elon Musk, who officially left Friday as special White House adviser, was named in the suit.

Latest Headlines

Trump nominates DOJ official Emil Bove as federal appeals court judge
U.S. News // 2 days ago
Trump nominates DOJ official Emil Bove as federal appeals court judge
May 28 (UPI) -- President Donald Trump on Wednesday nominated Emil Bove, a high-ranking official in the Justice Department and one of his former defense attorneys, to become a federal appeals court judge.
Trump announces 50% tariffs on foreign steel in rally at U.S. Steel
U.S. News // 22 hours ago
Trump announces 50% tariffs on foreign steel in rally at U.S. Steel
May 30 (UPI) -- President Donald announced a 50% tariff on steel made outside the United States as he touted a partnership between Japan's Nippon Steel Corporation and the United States Steel Corporation during a rally near Pittsburgh.
Trump lauds Musk as special adviser in farewell Oval Office appearance
U.S. News // 19 hours ago
Trump lauds Musk as special adviser in farewell Oval Office appearance
May 30 (UPI) -- President Donald Trump bid multi-billionaire Elon Musk farewell from his role as a senior adviser tasked with shrinking the government through program cuts and worker departures.
Supreme Court allows DHS to remove protection status for half-million migrants
U.S. News // 21 hours ago
Supreme Court allows DHS to remove protection status for half-million migrants
May 30 (UPI) -- Legal status in the United States can be lawfully revoked for more than a combined 530,000 Cubans, Haitians, Nicaraguans, and Venezuelans, the U.S. Supreme Court ruled on Friday.
Trump says China 'violated' U.S. trade agreement
U.S. News // 20 hours ago
Trump says China 'violated' U.S. trade agreement
May 30 (UPI) -- President Donald Trump on Friday accused China of violating a trade agreement with the United States.
3rd person arrested in death of Super Bowl reporter in New Orleans
U.S. News // 17 hours ago
3rd person arrested in death of Super Bowl reporter in New Orleans
May 30 (UPI) -- A third person has been arrested in connection to the death of a television reporter from Kansas City in New Orleans to cover the Super Bowl in February.
Atlantic may spring to life just days after 2025 hurricane season begins
U.S. News // 18 hours ago
Atlantic may spring to life just days after 2025 hurricane season begins
The first day of Atlantic hurricane season is on June 1. A window for tropical development will open during the second week of the month, and there could be some effect in the United States as a result, forecasters warn.
Sean 'Diddy' Combs trial: "Mia" testifies about alleged abuse
U.S. News // 19 hours ago
Sean 'Diddy' Combs trial: "Mia" testifies about alleged abuse
May 30 (UPI) -- The Sean Combs jury Friday heard from "Mia," one of the alleged sexual abuse victims in his sex trafficking and racketeering case. She acknowledged later positive social media posts about Combs.
DOJ: IT specialist tried to give classified info to foreign government
U.S. News // 20 hours ago
DOJ: IT specialist tried to give classified info to foreign government
May 30 (UPI) -- A Defense Intelligence Agency worker was charged with attempting to provide classified information to a foreign government because he was dissatisfied with the Trump administration, the Justice Department said.
Former president Biden makes first public appearance since cancer diagnosis
U.S. News // 20 hours ago
Former president Biden makes first public appearance since cancer diagnosis
May 30 (UPI) -- Former President Joe Biden made a public appearance Friday, his first since revealing his cancer diagnosis earlier this month.

Trending Stories

Sean 'Diddy' Combs trial: "Mia" testifies about alleged abuse
Sean 'Diddy' Combs trial: "Mia" testifies about alleged abuse
Supreme Court allows DHS to remove protection status for half-million migrants
Supreme Court allows DHS to remove protection status for half-million migrants
Trump announces 50% tariffs on foreign steel in rally at U.S. Steel
Trump announces 50% tariffs on foreign steel in rally at U.S. Steel
Former president Biden makes first public appearance since cancer diagnosis
Former president Biden makes first public appearance since cancer diagnosis
Trump lauds Musk as special adviser in farewell Oval Office appearance
Trump lauds Musk as special adviser in farewell Oval Office appearance

Follow Us