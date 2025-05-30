Former president Biden makes first public appearance since cancer diagnosis

May 30 (UPI) -- Former President Joe Biden made a public appearance Friday, his first since revealing his cancer diagnosis earlier this month.

Biden, 82, delivered remarks at Veterans Memorial Park in New Castle, Del., during a Memorial Day event, which also marked the 10th anniversary of the death of his son Beau Biden.

"This day is the 10th anniversary of the loss of my son Beau, who spent a year in Iraq. And to be honest, it's a hard day," the elder Biden told those in attendance Friday.

"Being with all of you quite frankly makes things a little bit easier, it really does. So thank you for allowing me to grieve with you."

Beau Biden served in the Delaware National Guard and was exposed to toxic burn pits on military bases while deployed to Iraq, something many military veterans blame for health conditions later in life.

Biden has said he believes the exposure to toxic burn pits contributed to his son's death from brain cancer at the age of 46.

While still in office last year, Biden announced $150 million in funding "to make cancer removal more precise."

Earlier this month, the former president confirmed he has been diagnosed with an "aggressive form" of prostate cancer.

He later thanked people for their support on social media but has not made public remarks until Friday's appearance at the annual event. Biden urged supporters to get behind veterans and put political differences aside.

"The women and men we honor today are no longer with us, but you can still hear their echoes. Literally, can't you? ... They're asking, what will we do? ... They're asking us to stay true to what America stands for," the former president said during his remarks.

"They're not asking us to do their jobs. They're asking us to do our job, to protect our nation in our time now, to defend democracy, be part of something bigger than ourselves. So today, let's renew our pledge to honor our heroes."