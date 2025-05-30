Reward hiked in manhunt for two remaining New Orleans jail escapees

May 30 (UPI) -- Authorities in New Orleans have increased the reward by tens of thousands of dollars for information that leads to the arrest of the two remaining fugitives who escaped from jail earlier this month.

A manhunt for 10 escapees from the Orleans Justice Center has persisted for two weeks, during which eight of the fugitives have been recaptured.

The two remaining fugitives being hunted are Derrick Groves and Antoine Massey.

Authorities from multiple agencies announced during a press conference Thursday that they are offering $50,000 for each escapee, which is a drastic increase from the previous $20,000 being offered for information that leads to their arrests.

Crimestoppers and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives are each providing $20,000, while the FBI is providing $10,000.

Crimestoppers of Greater New Orleans President and CEO Darlene Cusanza said their organization has received nearly 700 tips in connection with the escapees.

She said tips have resulted in the arrest of three escapees, and that they have so far paid out one reward with the other two to be paid "shortly."

Louisiana State Police Col. Robert Hodges told reporters that they have "some strong leads" concerning the two remaining fugitives, who may have fled the state and are receiving help from others.

"At this time, we're confident that we're closing in on the remaining two escapees and that we should have them in custody soon, but law enforcement is patient but, more importantly, we're resilient," he said.

"And although they're going to get tired and frustrated as they try to move around Louisiana or move around the metropolitan area, they know the walls are closing in and very soon we'll have them in custody."

The 10 fugitives escaped during the predawn hours of May 16 through a hole behind a toilet the jail in New Orleans.

More than a dozen people have been arrested for aiding their escape.

Attorney General Liz Murrill said Thursday that she will continue to conduct an investigation into how they escaped, though the details of the report will not be released to the media.

"I will ensure there is accountability," she said in a statement, adding that she will provide recommendations to the state "to ensure that an escape like this never happens again."