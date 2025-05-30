3rd person arrested in death of Super Bowl reporter in New Orleans

May 30 (UPI) -- A third person has been arrested in connection to the death of a television reporter from Kansas City in New Orleans to cover the Super Bowl in February.

Christian Anderson, 33, of New Orleans, is facing charges in "his alleged involvement in the scheme that ultimately led to [Adan] Manzano's death," the Kenner Police Department said, according to ABC News.

Manzano, a 27-year-old reporter for KGKC-TV Telemundo Kansas City and Tico Sports, was found dead face-down on a pillow in his Kenner Comfort Suites hotel room at 5 a.m. Feb. 5, police said. The hotel is about 13 miles west of New Orleans, where Super Bowl LIX was played four days later.

Manzano, a father one one, died from the effects of Xanax, which is an anti-anxiety medication, and alcohol, as well as positional asphyxia, according to the Jefferson Parish coroner.

His blood alcohol level was .232, almost three times the legal amount in Louisiana.

Previously arrested were Danette Colbert, 48, and Rickey White, 34.

Anderson rented a car used by Colbert on the day of Manzano's death, according to police.

"Further evidence showed that Anderson provided logistical support, engaged in post-crime communication, and assisted in attempts to financially benefit from the victim's stolen assets," Kenner police said, according to NOLA.com. "Additionally, records show Anderson and Colbert communicated extensively following the incident, and that he played a role in the group's recurring criminal behavior."

Anderson, who is in custody at the Jefferson Parish Correctional Center, faces charges of principal to simple robbery, purse snatching, access device fraud, illegal transmission of monetary funds, bank fraud and computer fraud.

Colbert is accused of going into Manzano's hotel room hours before he was found dead. Manzano's cellphone and credit card were found in her home, Kenner police said.

Police said the three "played an active role in a coordinated pattern of targeting victims, drugging them, and stealing personal property." Police reviewed text messages and digital communications.

Colbert was initially charged with property crimes, including theft and fraud-related offenses. In March, she was charged with second-degree murder after the autopsy results.

Colbert has been dubbed the "Bourbon Street Hustler," named after the famous street in New Orleans.

Earlier this month, Colbert was sentenced to 25 years in prison in a previous fraud conviction, according to the Louisiana Attorney General's Office. She was given a suspended 10-year sentence after being found guilty last year of theft, computer fraud and illegal transmission of monetary funds.

"The evidence was overwhelming that this woman was a serial fraudster and took advantage of multiple tourists and innocent people over many years in the French Quarter," Louisiana Attorney General Liz Murrill posted on X.

"I wish we could have saved the life of Adam Manzano. His family and co-workers remain in my thoughts and prayers. I'm hopeful and confident justice will be served in Jefferson Parish, as well, where Colbert is also facing charges of second-degree murder for Manzano's death."

Manzano had posted previous Super Bowls he covered on Instagram.