Trending
U.S. News
May 30, 2025 / 4:04 AM

Fed chair tells Trump policy will not be politically influenced

By Darryl Coote
Share with X
Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell had a meeting with President Donald Trump on Thursday. File Photo by Annabelle Gordon/UPI
Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell had a meeting with President Donald Trump on Thursday. File Photo by Annabelle Gordon/UPI | License Photo

May 30 (UPI) -- The Federal Reserve chair, Jerome Powell, has told President Donald Trump that monetary policy will not be influenced by politics.

Powell and Trump had a meeting Thursday as the president has been pressuring the central bank to lower interest rates.

A statement published by the Reserve following the meeting said that Powell and Trump discussed economic issues, including growth, employment and inflation.

What Powell did not discuss was his expectation for monetary policy, according to the sternly worded statement, "except to stress that the path of policy will depend entirely on incoming economic information and what that means for the outlook."

Related

"Chairman Powell said that he and his colleagues on the [Federal Open Market Committee] will set monetary policy, as required by law, to support maximum employment and stable prices and will make those decisions based solely on careful, objective and non-political analysis," the statement said.

The meeting was held at Trump's invitation, it added.

White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt confirmed during a press conference Thursday that Trump saw the statement and that it was "correct."

"However, the president did say that he believes the Fed chair is making a mistake by not lowering interest rates, which is putting us at an economic disadvantage to China and other countries," she said.

The announcement comes as the Trump administration has been seeking to influence Powell and the Fed to lower interest rates.

The Fed has steadily cut the interest rate from a high of 5.5% since the summer of 2024 but has maintained a lending rate of between 4.25% and 4.5% throughout the Trump administration due to uncertainty over the president's ever-changing tariff policies.

The Fed issued its most recent hold on the interest rate earlier this month over concerns about tariff-related inflation and slower economic growth.

"Uncertainty about the economic outlook has increased further," the Fed said in its May 7 statement.

Trump has repeatedly lashed out at the Fed and Powell.

On May 2, he took to his Truth Social platform to broadcast "THE FED SHOULD LOWER ITS RATE!!!" As a reason, he pointed to a recent drop in gas prices.

After the Fed maintained its interest rate hold about a week later, Trump called Powell "a FOOL, who doesn't have a clue."

Latest Headlines

Reward hiked in manhunt for two remaining New Orleans jail escapees
U.S. News // 3 minutes ago
Reward hiked in manhunt for two remaining New Orleans jail escapees
May 30 (UPI) -- Authorities in New Orleans have increased the reward by tens of thousands of dollars for information that leads to the arrest of the two remaining fugitives who escaped from jail earlier this month.
Bernard Kerik, former NYC police commissioner, dies at 69
U.S. News // 4 hours ago
Bernard Kerik, former NYC police commissioner, dies at 69
May 30 (UPI) -- Bernard Kerik, New York City's police commissioner on Sept.11, 2001, died Thursday at the age of 69.
Texas seventh grader wins Scripps National Spelling Bee
U.S. News // 10 hours ago
Texas seventh grader wins Scripps National Spelling Bee
May 29 (UPI) -- Faizan Zaki, a seventh-grade student from Dallas, Texas, was crowned the champion of the 2025 Scripps National Spelling Bee on Thursday night, after finishing second place last year.
Trump admin. announces State Dept. reorganization plan
U.S. News // 6 hours ago
Trump admin. announces State Dept. reorganization plan
May 29 (UPI) -- The Trump administration announced plans Thursday to overhaul the Department of State, saying the federal agency has grown too big and costly while producing too few results.
Federal appellate court temporarily reinstates tariffs
U.S. News // 9 hours ago
Federal appellate court temporarily reinstates tariffs
May 29 (UPI) -- The U.S. Court of Appeals for the Federal Circuit on Thursday temporarily reinstated President Donald Trump's tariffs while the court sorts out arguments over their legality.
Dog tied to fence during hurricane inspires law banning pet abandonment
U.S. News // 14 hours ago
Dog tied to fence during hurricane inspires law banning pet abandonment
The dog who was left to drown during a hurricane is now the face of a new Florida law banning pet abandonment during disasters.
Judge blocks Trump administration order against Harvard's foreign student enrollment
U.S. News // 15 hours ago
Judge blocks Trump administration order against Harvard's foreign student enrollment
May 29 (UPI) -- A federal judge blocked the Trump administration Thursday from its attempt to deny Harvard University's ability to admit international students.
Capital Jewish Museum reopens in an 'act of resilience'
U.S. News // 14 hours ago
Capital Jewish Museum reopens in an 'act of resilience'
May 29 (UPI) -- The Capital Jewish Museum reopened Thursday morning with an invitation-only tribute to the Israeli Embassy staffers who were killed outside its entrance last week.
In Boston, prosecution rests in Karen Read's murder retrial
U.S. News // 15 hours ago
In Boston, prosecution rests in Karen Read's murder retrial
May 29 (UPI) -- The prosecution rested its case Thursday in the Karen Read murder retrial. She's accused in the death of her boyfriend and Boston police officer John O'Keefe. The first trial ended with a hung jury.
Pediatrician Annie Andrews enters Senate race to oust Lindsey Graham
U.S. News // 15 hours ago
Pediatrician Annie Andrews enters Senate race to oust Lindsey Graham
May 29 (UPI) -- Pediatrician Annie Andrews on Thursday declared she is running for U.S. Senate, challenging incumbent South Carolina Republican Sen. Lindsey Graham.

Trending Stories

Woman charged with manslaughter in fatal jet ski collision
Woman charged with manslaughter in fatal jet ski collision
U.S. weekly initial unemployment claims rise by 14,000
U.S. weekly initial unemployment claims rise by 14,000
Pediatrician Annie Andrews enters Senate race to oust Lindsey Graham
Pediatrician Annie Andrews enters Senate race to oust Lindsey Graham
One person missing after glacier collapse buries Swiss village
One person missing after glacier collapse buries Swiss village
Amid energy deal, United States reopens Syrian ambassador's residence
Amid energy deal, United States reopens Syrian ambassador's residence

Follow Us