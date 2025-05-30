Trending
U.S. News
May 30, 2025 / 2:20 PM

DOJ: IT specialist tried to give classified info to foreign government

By Allen Cone
A Defense Intelligence Agency worker is accused of attempting to provide classified information to an officer or agent of a government, the Justice Department said. File Photo by Bonnie Cash/UPI
May 30 (UPI) -- A Defense Intelligence Agency worker has been charged with attempting to provide classified information to an officer or agent of a government because he was dissatisfied with the Trump administration, the Justice Department said.

Nathan Laatsch, 28, of Alexandria, Va., was arrested Thursday and was to make his initial court appearance Friday afternoon in the Eastern District of Virginia on Friday, DOJ said.

Thinking he was communicating with a foreign official, Laatch unknowingly was in touch with an undercover FBI agent.

Since 2019, Laatsch was a civilian employee as a data scientist and information technology specialist in the DIA's Insider Threat Division and held a top secret security clearance, according to the DOJ.

Related

DIA headquarters are located in Joint Base Anacostia-Bolling in Washington.

The arrest affidavit didn't list the name of the foreign country.

After his arrest, he allegedly told authorities he was requesting citizenship in the foreign country because of conditions in the United States.

"I've given a lot of thought to this before any outreach, and despite the risks, the calculus has not changed," the affidavit obtained by Politico said. "I do not see the trajectory of things changing, and do not think it is appropriate or right to do nothing when I am in this position."

Subsequently, the agency obtained video from the DIA office where Laatsch was seen writing notes and then hid them into his socks, according to an affidavit filed in U.S. District Court for the Eastern District of Virginia obtained by ABC News.

Another DIA employee saw him placing multiple notebook pages in the bottom of his lunchbox, according to the affidavit.

In March, the FBI received a tip that someone was willing to provide classified information to a friendly foreign government. It initially wasn't known that person was Laatsch.

The FBI obtained an email from someone who didn't "agree or align with the values of this administration" and was "willing to share classified information" to which he had access. This included "completed intelligence products, some unprocessed intelligence, and other assorted classified documentation," DOJ said.

Laatsch transcribed classified information to a notepad at his desk and over about three days moved it from his workspace.

A meeting was scheduled with the suspect's contact.

On May 1, FBI surveillance observed Laatsch go to a specified location at a park in Northern Virginia and left an item. After Laatsch departed, the FBI retrieved a thumb drive, which contained information marked "Secret" or "Top Secret."

On May 7, Laatsch allegedly sent a message to the undercover FBI agent, which indicated Laatsch was seeking something from the foreign government in return for continuing to provide classified information. On the next day, Laatsch said he was interested in "citizenship for your country" because he did not "expect things here to improve in the long term."

He told the agent he didn't need "material compensation."

Between May 15 and Tuesday, Laatsch again transcribed multiple pages of notes from his work station and put them in his clothing, DOJ said.

On Thursday, the suspect arrived at a prearranged location in northern Virginia. He was arrested when the FBI received the documents.

The FBI Washington Field Office is investigating the case with assistance from the U.S. Air Force Office of Investigations and DIA.

FBI Director Kash Patel posted Thursday on X: "This case underscores the persistent risk of insider threats. The FBI remains steadfast in protecting our national security and thanks our law enforcement partners for their critical support."

