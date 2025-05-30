Trending
U.S. News
May 30, 2025 / 2:47 PM

Sean 'Diddy' Combs trial: "Mia" testifies about alleged abuse

By Doug Cunningham
Share with X
Janice Combs, mother of Sean "Diddy" Combs arrives at Federal Court for the Sean "Diddy" Combs' sex trafficking trial in New York City on Friday. The Sean Combs jury Friday heard from "Mia," one of the alleged sexual abuse victims in his sex trafficking and racketeering case. She acknowledged later positive social media posts about Combs, but said she had severe PTSD and her time with Combs was very confusing. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI
1 of 3 | Janice Combs, mother of Sean "Diddy" Combs arrives at Federal Court for the Sean "Diddy" Combs' sex trafficking trial in New York City on Friday. The Sean Combs jury Friday heard from "Mia," one of the alleged sexual abuse victims in his sex trafficking and racketeering case. She acknowledged later positive social media posts about Combs, but said she had severe PTSD and her time with Combs was very confusing. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

May 30 (UPI) -- The Sean "Diddy" Combs jury Friday heard from "Mia," one of the alleged sexual abuse victims in his sex trafficking and racketeering case. She acknowledged later positive social media posts about Combs.

She testified Thursday that Combs repeatedly physically and sexually assaulted her, making her feel trapped in what she alleged was ongoing abuse.

"Mia" said she felt she didn't have any safe way to report the abuse.

Combs denies all the charges and maintains sexual acts described by prosecutors were consensual.

Related

Under prosecutor questioning "Mia" said she was traumatized by the abuse she alleges Combs inflicted on her and that it resulted in complex, severe Post Traumatic Stress Disorder.

Under cross-examination from defense lawyer Brian Steel, "Mia" was asked about posting a good birthday wish for Combs five years after the abuse was alleged to have occurred.

It said, "Thank you for being the good kind of crazy. Thank you for being a friend and bringing friends into my life."

Asked why she would do that and also promote the person she claimed had stolen happiness in her life, "Mia" said her experience with Combs was "a very confusing cycle of ups and downs."

In an effort to discredit her testimony and establish reasonable doubt of Combs' guilt, the defense confronted her with more positive posts and messages from "Mia" about Combs.

"Mia" testified that she posted the positive social media posts about Combs in part because it was about demonstrating how great your life was even if it wasn't true.

She added she felt fear any time Combs was unhappy because it meant she was unsafe.

"Mia" said during cross examination that her dynamics with Combs would shift and "when things were good, we felt really safe" and almost forgot about the abuse.

She said she had to "beg" Combs to allow her to go to her grandmother's funeral.

On Tuesday, former Combs assistant Capricorn Clark testified she saw Combs beat Cassie Ventura for having a relationship with another rapper. She added Combs told her he wanted to kill Scott Mescudi, also known as "Kid Cudi."

Combs is charged with one count of racketeering conspiracy; two counts of sex trafficking by force, fraud or coercion; and two counts of transportation to engage in prostitution.

Latest Headlines

Trump holding Pittsburgh rally to tout U.S. Steel deal
U.S. News // 4 hours ago
Trump holding Pittsburgh rally to tout U.S. Steel deal
May 30 (UPI) -- President Donald Trump is visiting a steel plant outside of Pittsburgh on Friday, where he is expected to tout a previously-announced deal between Japan's Nippon Steel Corporation and the United States Steel Corporation.
Atlantic may spring to life just days after 2025 hurricane season begins
U.S. News // 39 minutes ago
Atlantic may spring to life just days after 2025 hurricane season begins
The first day of Atlantic hurricane season is on June 1. A window for tropical development will open during the second week of the month, and there could be some effect in the United States as a result, forecasters warn.
Trump lauds Musk as special adviser in farewell Oval Office appearance
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
Trump lauds Musk as special adviser in farewell Oval Office appearance
May 30 (UPI) -- President Donald Trump bid multi-billionaire Elon Musk farewell from his role as a senior adviser tasked with shrinking the government through program cuts and worker departures.
Trump says China 'violated' U.S. trade agreement
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
Trump says China 'violated' U.S. trade agreement
May 30 (UPI) -- President Donald Trump on Friday accused China of violating a trade agreement with the United States.
DOJ: IT specialist tried to give classified info to foreign government
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
DOJ: IT specialist tried to give classified info to foreign government
May 30 (UPI) -- A Defense Intelligence Agency worker was charged with attempting to provide classified information to a foreign government because he was dissatisfied with the Trump administration, the Justice Department said.
Former president Biden makes first public appearance since cancer diagnosis
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
Former president Biden makes first public appearance since cancer diagnosis
May 30 (UPI) -- Former President Joe Biden made a public appearance Friday, his first since revealing his cancer diagnosis earlier this month.
Supreme Court allows DHS to remove protection status for half-million migrants
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
Supreme Court allows DHS to remove protection status for half-million migrants
May 30 (UPI) -- Legal status in the United States can be lawfully revoked for more than a combined 530,000 Cubans, Haitians, Nicaraguans, and Venezuelans, the U.S. Supreme Court ruled on Friday.
Annual PCE inflation for April was 2.1%, in line with expectations
U.S. News // 6 hours ago
Annual PCE inflation for April was 2.1%, in line with expectations
May 30 (UPI) -- April personal consumption expenditure inflation was up just 0.1% for an annual rate of 2.1%, according to a Friday Bureau of Economic Analysis report.
Trump's threat to end Harvard contracts puts research at risk
U.S. News // 6 hours ago
Trump's threat to end Harvard contracts puts research at risk
May 30 (UPI) -- The Trump administration is seeking to end all contracts it has with Harvard University, a move that adds to the strain between the federal government and America's researchers.
Reward hiked in manhunt for two remaining New Orleans jail escapees
U.S. News // 10 hours ago
Reward hiked in manhunt for two remaining New Orleans jail escapees
May 30 (UPI) -- Authorities in New Orleans have increased the reward by tens of thousands of dollars for information that leads to the arrest of the two remaining fugitives who escaped from jail earlier this month.

Trending Stories

Texas seventh-grader wins Scripps National Spelling Bee
Texas seventh-grader wins Scripps National Spelling Bee
Amid energy deal, United States reopens Syrian ambassador's residence
Amid energy deal, United States reopens Syrian ambassador's residence
Supreme Court allows DHS to remove protection status for half-million migrants
Supreme Court allows DHS to remove protection status for half-million migrants
Trump administration waiting on Hamas response to new cease-fire plan
Trump administration waiting on Hamas response to new cease-fire plan
Trump's threat to end Harvard contracts puts research at risk
Trump's threat to end Harvard contracts puts research at risk

Follow Us