Trending
U.S. News
May 29, 2025 / 7:51 PM

Federal appellate court temporarily reinstates tariffs

By Mike Heuer
Share with X
The U.S. Court of Appeals for the Federal Circuit on Thursday reinstated President Donald Trump's tariffs by granting a temporary stay of a lower court's ruling that overturned them. Photo by Chris Kleponis/UPI
The U.S. Court of Appeals for the Federal Circuit on Thursday reinstated President Donald Trump's tariffs by granting a temporary stay of a lower court's ruling that overturned them. Photo by Chris Kleponis/UPI | License Photo

May 29 (UPI) -- The U.S. Court of Appeals for the Federal Circuit on Thursday temporarily reinstated President Donald Trump's tariffs while the court sorts out arguments over their legality.

The appellate court temporarily granted the Trump administration's stay motion, which reinstated the tariffs in a four-page ruling made Thursday afternoon.

Attorneys with the Department of Justice argued the stay is needed to prevent "immediate irreparable harm to United States foreign policy and national security," ABC News reported.

"It is critical for the country's national security and the president's conduct of ongoing, delicate diplomatic efforts that the court stay its judgment," the DOJ filing says.

Related

"The harm to the conduct of foreign affairs from the relief ordered by the court could not be greater," the attorneys argued.

Tariffs give the president leverage while negotiating trade agreements with other nations, the DOJ said.

Eliminating the tariffs would endanger existing trade deals and make the nation vulnerable to nations whose leaders would be emboldened by the court order, the DOJ argued.

"It is not for unelected judges to decide how to properly address a national emergency," White House spokesman Kush Desai told media.

The Trump administration will use "every lever of executive power to address this crisis" of trade deficits with other nations, Desai added.

The appellate court also granted the administration's motion to combine two separate lawsuits filed by business entities and 12 states that are challenging Trump's ability to impose tariffs without congressional approval.

The stay temporarily blocks an earlier ruling by the U.S. Court of International Trade, which ruled against theTrump administration and permanently enjoined "certain executive orders imposing various tariffs."

The Washington, D.C.-based appellate court ordered all parties in the combined case to respond to the Trump administration's stay motion no later than June 5.

The Trump administration also has until June 9 to respond to the motion to combine the two federal cases.

A three-judge panel in the New York-based federal Court of International Trade on Wednesday ruled the Trump administration's tariffs were "contrary to law" and ended them.

The judges said the International Emergency Economic Powers Act does not grant unlimited powers to the president to impose tariffs.

Trump announced the tariffs during an April 2 "Liberation Day" event at the White House.

Latest Headlines

Dog tied to fence during hurricane inspires law banning pet abandonment
U.S. News // 4 hours ago
Dog tied to fence during hurricane inspires law banning pet abandonment
The dog who was left to drown during a hurricane is now the face of a new Florida law banning pet abandonment during disasters.
Scripps National Spelling Bee finals air Thursday night
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
Scripps National Spelling Bee finals air Thursday night
May 29 (UPI) -- The final round of the prestigious Scripps National Spelling Bee gets underway at 8 p.m. EDT on Thursday with nine contestants vying for the title.
Judge blocks Trump administration order against Harvard's foreign student enrollment
U.S. News // 6 hours ago
Judge blocks Trump administration order against Harvard's foreign student enrollment
May 29 (UPI) -- A federal judge blocked the Trump administration Thursday from its attempt to deny Harvard University's ability to admit international students.
Capital Jewish Museum reopens in an 'act of resilience'
U.S. News // 5 hours ago
Capital Jewish Museum reopens in an 'act of resilience'
May 29 (UPI) -- The Capital Jewish Museum reopened Thursday morning with an invitation-only tribute to the Israeli Embassy staffers who were killed outside its entrance last week.
In Boston, prosecution rests in Karen Read's murder retrial
U.S. News // 6 hours ago
In Boston, prosecution rests in Karen Read's murder retrial
May 29 (UPI) -- The prosecution rested its case Thursday in the Karen Read murder retrial. She's accused in the death of her boyfriend and Boston police officer John O'Keefe. The first trial ended with a hung jury.
Pediatrician Annie Andrews enters Senate race to oust Lindsey Graham
U.S. News // 6 hours ago
Pediatrician Annie Andrews enters Senate race to oust Lindsey Graham
May 29 (UPI) -- Pediatrician Annie Andrews on Thursday declared she is running for U.S. Senate, challenging incumbent South Carolina Republican Sen. Lindsey Graham.
Supreme Court overturns block on Utah railroad project
U.S. News // 7 hours ago
Supreme Court overturns block on Utah railroad project
May 29 (UPI) -- The Supreme Court unanimously reversed a ruling from a lower court Thursday that had stopped a proposed Utah railroad line based on possible environmental effects for which it wouldn't be directly responsible.
Judge rules effort to deport Mahmoud Khalil likely 'unconstitutional'
U.S. News // 8 hours ago
Judge rules effort to deport Mahmoud Khalil likely 'unconstitutional'
May 29 (UPI) -- A federal judge in New Jersey ruled Wednesday that the Trump administration's efforts to deport Palestinian activist Mahmoud Khalil are most likely unconstitutional but did not set him free from custody.
U.S. weekly initial unemployment claims rise by 14,000
U.S. News // 10 hours ago
U.S. weekly initial unemployment claims rise by 14,000
May 29 (UPI) -- The Department of Labor reported Thursday that seasonally adjusted initial unemployment claims were up 14,000 for the week ending May 24.
Smokey Robinson files defamation suit against sexual assault accusers
U.S. News // 11 hours ago
Smokey Robinson files defamation suit against sexual assault accusers
May 29 (UPI) -- Smokey Robinson and his wife, Frances Robinson, filed a defamation suit against a group of women who have accused him of sexual assault.

Trending Stories

Education secretary says universities must follow the 1964 Civil Rights Act
Education secretary says universities must follow the 1964 Civil Rights Act
Woman charged with manslaughter in fatal jet ski collision
Woman charged with manslaughter in fatal jet ski collision
One person missing after glacier collapse buries Swiss village
One person missing after glacier collapse buries Swiss village
U.S. weekly initial unemployment claims rise by 14,000
U.S. weekly initial unemployment claims rise by 14,000
Pediatrician Annie Andrews enters Senate race to oust Lindsey Graham
Pediatrician Annie Andrews enters Senate race to oust Lindsey Graham

Follow Us