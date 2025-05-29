Trending
U.S. News
May 29, 2025 / 2:21 AM

Judge orders Trump to resume processing humanitarian parole extensions

By Darryl Coote
Share with X
A federal judge on Wednesday ruled against the Trump administration's halting of processing humanitarian re-parole applications. Photo by Chris Kleponis/UPI
A federal judge on Wednesday ruled against the Trump administration's halting of processing humanitarian re-parole applications. Photo by Chris Kleponis/UPI | License Photo

May 29 (UPI) -- A federal judge has ruled against the Trump administration's halt to processing applications of those in the United States under humanitarian parole programs who are seeking to extend their legal status.

The ruling on Wednesday by U.S. District Judge Indira Talwani in Boston orders the Trump administration to restore the processing of applications to extend the stay of immigrants granted legal status in the United States under humanitarian parole programs that have been terminated since President Donald Trump's inauguration.

"This ruling reaffirms what we have always known to be true: our government has a legal obligation to respect the rights of all humanitarian parole beneficiaries and the Americans who have welcomed them into their communities," Anwen Hughes, director of legal strategy for Refugee Programs at Human Rights First, said in a statement.

The ruling is another legal setback in the Trump administration's crackdown on immigration, though it is only a preliminary injunction as litigation continues.

Related

On Jan. 20 inauguration day, Trump signed an executive order directing Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem to terminate all parole programs "that are contrary to the policies of the United States," specifically naming one titled Processes for Cubans, Haitians, Nicaraguans and Venezuelans, also known as CHNV, which allows people from those countries to live and work in the United States.

Other programs targeted include Uniting for Ukraine, allowing Ukrainians displaced by the Russian war to stay in the United States, and Operation Allies Welcome, which is for Afghans fleeing the Taliban.

Then on Feb. 14, under the executive order, DHS suspended the processing of applications for extended legal status of those previously approved under the terminated programs over potential concerns of vetting their original applications by the Biden administration.

The directives threatened the legal stay of hundreds of thousands of people, and a nationwide coalition of beneficiaries, sponsors and organizational plaintiff Haitian Bridge Alliance filed a lawsuit late February challenging the Trump administration actions.

In her ruling Wednesday, Indira Talwani, a Barack Obama appointee, said that while the executive order was not in question, directions given under it to stop the processing of re-parole applications are likely to fail in court. Talwani said the executive order does not provide for the indefinite suspension of applications for re-parole applications.

"The 'pause' has now been in place for more than three months; the pause is, in effect, an indefinite suspension," she said.

The lawsuit involved several beneficiaries of the terminated programs, which Karen Tumlin, founder and director of the Justice Action Center, described as essential workers, life partners and family members to others in the United States.

"They deserve to be treated like anyone else when it comes to pursuing forms of status," Tumlin said.

"We're grateful that the judge restored fairness and accountability for these communities."

Latest Headlines

Trump pardons former Republican politicians Grimm, Rowland
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
Trump pardons former Republican politicians Grimm, Rowland
May 29 (UPI) -- President Donald Trump on Wednesday issued several more pardons, including those for his political allies: former U.S. House member Michael Grimm of New York and ex-Connecticut Gov. John Rowland.
Baylor defensive lineman killed in Mississippi shooting
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
Baylor defensive lineman killed in Mississippi shooting
May 29 (UPI) -- A Baylor defensive lineman for Baylor University died Wednesday following a shooting in Mississippi, according to his football team and reports.
Rubio: U.S. to 'aggressively revoke' visas of Chinese students
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
Rubio: U.S. to 'aggressively revoke' visas of Chinese students
May 28 (UPI) -- U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio announced Wednesday that they will work to "aggressively revoke" visas of Chinese students, including those with ties to China's communist party studying in so-called critical fields
Reality stars Todd, Julie Chrisley leave prison after Trump's pardons
U.S. News // 1 day ago
Reality stars Todd, Julie Chrisley leave prison after Trump's pardons
May 27 (UPI) -- Reality stars Todd and Julie Chrisley were released from prison after President Donald Trump earlier in the day pardoned the couple who were found guilty of conspiring to defraud banks and committing tax evasion.
Judges block Trump's unilateral tariffs on most trading partners
U.S. News // 6 hours ago
Judges block Trump's unilateral tariffs on most trading partners
May 28 (UPI) -- A three-judge panel on Wednesday struck down President Donald Trump's unilateral tariffs, including 10% imposed on most U.S. trading partners, calling them "contrary to law."
Elon Musk leaving Trump administration as chief government cost cutter
U.S. News // 4 hours ago
Elon Musk leaving Trump administration as chief government cost cutter
May 28 (UPI) -- Elon Musk said Wednesday night he is leaving the Trump administration after working to slash the size of the federal government through th
Education secretary says universities must follow the 1964 Civil Rights Act
U.S. News // 6 hours ago
Education secretary says universities must follow the 1964 Civil Rights Act
May 28 (UPI) -- Federal funding could be withheld from U.S. universities that don't abide by Title VI of the Civil Rights Act of 1964, Education Secretary Linda McMahon said on Wednesday.
E.l.f Beauty to acquire Hailey Bieber's Rhode in $1 billion deal
U.S. News // 7 hours ago
E.l.f Beauty to acquire Hailey Bieber's Rhode in $1 billion deal
May 28 (UPI) -- E.l.f. Beauty announced Wednesday it will acquire Hailey Bieber's three-year-old beauty company Rhode for $1 billion.
Crypto has a champion in the White House, Vance tells bitcoin conference
U.S. News // 7 hours ago
Crypto has a champion in the White House, Vance tells bitcoin conference
May 28 (UPI) -- President Donald Trump is a strong ally for the growing cryptocurrency industry, Vice President JD Vance told attendees at the Bitcoin 2025 Conference in Las Vegas on Wednesday.
Trump nominates DOJ official Emil Bove as federal appeals court judge
U.S. News // 8 hours ago
Trump nominates DOJ official Emil Bove as federal appeals court judge
May 28 (UPI) -- President Donald Trump on Wednesday nominated Emil Bove, a high-ranking official in the Justice Department and one of his former defense attorneys, to become a federal appeals court judge.

Trending Stories

Two arrested in weekend's jet ski-death of Air Force Academy cadet
Two arrested in weekend's jet ski-death of Air Force Academy cadet
Education secretary says universities must follow the 1964 Civil Rights Act
Education secretary says universities must follow the 1964 Civil Rights Act
AI chipmaker Nvidia exceeds first-quarter earnings projections
AI chipmaker Nvidia exceeds first-quarter earnings projections
UK prosecutors file 21 charges, including rape, against Tate brothers
UK prosecutors file 21 charges, including rape, against Tate brothers
Trump will 'take look' at pardons in Whitmer kidnapping plot
Trump will 'take look' at pardons in Whitmer kidnapping plot

Follow Us