U.S. News
May 29, 2025 / 11:10 PM

Trump admin. announces State Dept. reorganization plan

By Darryl Coote
Secretary of State Marco Rubio on Thursday announced plans to reorganize the State Department. Photo by Ken Cedeno/UPI
Secretary of State Marco Rubio on Thursday announced plans to reorganize the State Department. Photo by Ken Cedeno/UPI | License Photo

May 29 (UPI) -- The Trump administration announced plans Thursday to overhaul the Department of State, saying the federal agency has grown too big and costly while producing too few results.

Secretary of State Marco Rubio said in a statement that he has submitted the reorganization plan to Congress -- a report that includes feedback from lawmakers, government bureaus and employees.

He first announced plans for the reorganization in April, calling his department "bloated, bureaucratic and unable to perform its essential diplomatic mission in this new era of great power competition."

The report submitted to Congress, obtained by Politico, would reduce the State Department's domestic workforce by 3,448 jobs, including recent reductions in positions and voluntary exits under the Trump administration's deferred resignation program.

Related

It also calls for the elimination of most offices under the Bureau of Democracy, Human Rights and Labor, which champions American values abroad, including the rule of law and individual rights.

Positions to be created under the plan align with the Trump administration's conservative reshaping of the federal government, including a deputy assistant secretary of state for Democracy and Western values, as well as a so-called Natural Rights Office that will "ground the department's values-based diplomacy in traditional Western conceptions of core freedoms," according to an international state Department notification to lawmakers states cited by Politico.

"Over the past quarter century, the domestic operations of the State Department have grown exponentially, resulting in more bureaucracy, higher costs and fewer results for the American people," Rubio said Wednesday.

"The reorganization plan will result in a more agile Department, better equipped to promote America's interests and keep Americans safe across the world."

It was unclear how Congress would react to the proposal, but House and Senate Democrats on the foreign relations committees quickly rejected the plan as being detrimental to U.S. interests abroad.

They said it "hands over" Afghan allies who worked with the U.S. military to the Taliban, guts programs to protect people who protect democracy, fires thousands of employees without cause and moves foreign assistance programs to entities with no experience with managing them.

"We welcome reforms where needed but they must be done with a scalpel, not a chainsaw," Rep. Gregory Meeks, D-N.Y., ranking member of the U.S. House Foreign Affairs Committee, and Sen. Jeanne Shaheen, D-N.H., ranking member of the U.S. Senate Foreign Relations Committee, said in a statement.

"Taken together, these moves significantly undercut America's role in the world and open the door for adversaries to threaten our safety and prosperity," she said.

The overhaul comes as the Trump administration seeks to reshape and downsize the federal government in an effort to consolidate more power under President Donald Trump.

Latest Headlines

Federal appellate court temporarily reinstates tariffs
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
Federal appellate court temporarily reinstates tariffs
May 29 (UPI) -- The U.S. Court of Appeals for the Federal Circuit on Thursday temporarily reinstated President Donald Trump's tariffs while the court sorts out arguments over their legality.
Dog tied to fence during hurricane inspires law banning pet abandonment
U.S. News // 7 hours ago
Dog tied to fence during hurricane inspires law banning pet abandonment
The dog who was left to drown during a hurricane is now the face of a new Florida law banning pet abandonment during disasters.
Scripps National Spelling Bee finals air Thursday night
U.S. News // 4 hours ago
Scripps National Spelling Bee finals air Thursday night
May 29 (UPI) -- The final round of the prestigious Scripps National Spelling Bee gets underway at 8 p.m. EDT on Thursday with nine contestants vying for the title.
Judge blocks Trump administration order against Harvard's foreign student enrollment
U.S. News // 9 hours ago
Judge blocks Trump administration order against Harvard's foreign student enrollment
May 29 (UPI) -- A federal judge blocked the Trump administration Thursday from its attempt to deny Harvard University's ability to admit international students.
Capital Jewish Museum reopens in an 'act of resilience'
U.S. News // 8 hours ago
Capital Jewish Museum reopens in an 'act of resilience'
May 29 (UPI) -- The Capital Jewish Museum reopened Thursday morning with an invitation-only tribute to the Israeli Embassy staffers who were killed outside its entrance last week.
In Boston, prosecution rests in Karen Read's murder retrial
U.S. News // 9 hours ago
In Boston, prosecution rests in Karen Read's murder retrial
May 29 (UPI) -- The prosecution rested its case Thursday in the Karen Read murder retrial. She's accused in the death of her boyfriend and Boston police officer John O'Keefe. The first trial ended with a hung jury.
Pediatrician Annie Andrews enters Senate race to oust Lindsey Graham
U.S. News // 9 hours ago
Pediatrician Annie Andrews enters Senate race to oust Lindsey Graham
May 29 (UPI) -- Pediatrician Annie Andrews on Thursday declared she is running for U.S. Senate, challenging incumbent South Carolina Republican Sen. Lindsey Graham.
Supreme Court overturns block on Utah railroad project
U.S. News // 10 hours ago
Supreme Court overturns block on Utah railroad project
May 29 (UPI) -- The Supreme Court unanimously reversed a ruling from a lower court Thursday that had stopped a proposed Utah railroad line based on possible environmental effects for which it wouldn't be directly responsible.
Judge rules effort to deport Mahmoud Khalil likely 'unconstitutional'
U.S. News // 11 hours ago
Judge rules effort to deport Mahmoud Khalil likely 'unconstitutional'
May 29 (UPI) -- A federal judge in New Jersey ruled Wednesday that the Trump administration's efforts to deport Palestinian activist Mahmoud Khalil are most likely unconstitutional but did not set him free from custody.
U.S. weekly initial unemployment claims rise by 14,000
U.S. News // 13 hours ago
U.S. weekly initial unemployment claims rise by 14,000
May 29 (UPI) -- The Department of Labor reported Thursday that seasonally adjusted initial unemployment claims were up 14,000 for the week ending May 24.

